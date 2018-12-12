No more back-room city deals

To the Editor,

Those who remember a just couple years ago a committee called the RDC (Redevelopment Commission) was created by the City board in hopes that the people appointed to the RDC could guide redevelopment of the Spencers property.

It seemed a good idea but soon began running out of control with expanded plans for huge amounts of taxpayer money. There were even three RDC-type candidates in the city’s 2015 election in an attempt to take control of city government. Voters soundly defeated all those candidates and the city board dissolved the RDC.

Much has happened since then but much remains the same. “Bartergate” has come and finally gone after almost $1 million spent with little to show. Our tax rate has been hiked to be in the top of all 533 municipalities in North Carolina, even though we never needed more taxes.

Some of the commissioners who got re-elected by opposing the RDC plans forgot what the majority voted for and fell in with those who continued to push for mega millions to be spent on Spencers. City government has thought of little else except Spencers for the past three years. And so it goes.

Spencers continues to dominate city government even now. Many of those who pushed for the things the disgraced RDC wanted are still at it. It’s like the Whack-a- Mole game; the bad ideas keep popping up. Those ideas call for huge expenditures of taxpayer money but would benefit only a few. The cost to taxpayers would be for major street, water, sewer, etc. renovations for the developers — and don’t forget the fancy sidewalks.

When Barter and the hotel were being pushed at least there was the possibility that city would be repaid all the new revenue brought in by those projects. The projects currently being pushed (behind the scenes) don’t offer such payback.

An example is the proposed apartment project. If it does indeed get built it will require millions of infrastructure costs to city. The only payback would be property tax from the building and it would take an estimated 62 years for city to get repaid (principal only).

Of course the new infrastructure would have already needed re-doing again long before then. By the way, I believe the paper said long ago the apartment developer wants to have 65 units with rents of $700,$900, $1200 (1-2-3 BR’s). This may not be high for Greensboro but is very high indeed for here. I’ve also heard there is nothing in the agreement that would prevent the apartments becoming government subsidized housing. Maybe that’s how he plans to fill them up.

I’ve little doubt our city government will see big changes after the next city election, but that’s not until next November, and even then all seats are not up for re-election. Meantime the behind the scenes plotting continues and much more taxpayer money is at risk.

Let your commissioners know what you think. Let them know you’re tired of all the secret meetings and backroom dealings. Citizens deserve to know what’s happening behind all the closed doors. This paper usually prints contact information for the commissioners at bottom of page four. Please make use of it.

John Pritchard

Mount Airy