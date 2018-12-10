1960 snow still stirs memories

Buster Owens at the Mount Airy Waterworks in 1960 where precipitation records were kept recounted significant snowfalls prior to the storms that year: March 8, 1917, 7 inches; March 2, 1927, 10 inches; Dec. 17, 1930, 20 inches; Feb. 7, 1936, 9 inches; Jan. 19, 1955, 9 inches. This picture from the early 1930s shows snow on South Main Street in front of the post office looking north. - Snow and bitter cold generally brought travel and business to a halt prior to heated vehicles and snow removal equipment in the mid-1900s. Unless a family had a sleigh, wagon wheels rarely had tread and so were useless. Early automobiles, as seen here in the early 1930s on West Main Street in Pilot Mountain, were a little better but still couldn’t handle accumulations more than a few inches. - Photo courtesy of the Surry Historical Society. Their weight and power gave trains an advantage over most other vehicles in the early days of the 20th century. They were often the only vehicles able to move when snow piled up but even they had their limitations. This train in Elkin in the 1940s is having no trouble getting through. -

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region’s history and some related displays at the museum.

“March is a turning-point month, when winter begins to give way to warmer weather and the first signs of spring appear,” read the Mount Airy News editorial on March 1, 1960. Little did anyone know those signs of spring would be buried under several feet of snow for the foreseeable future.

I’ve heard about the “year it snowed every Wednesday in March” from people of a certain age every winter since we moved here. It’s always remembered with a grin and a sense of wonder. Schools were closed. Everything was beautiful. Sledding was none stop. “Mama made cocoa and cookies and I’ve never had better!”

This week, as we see the first flakes of the season, I thought I’d dig a little deeper and find out what really happened that much-remembered year.

It began on Saturday, Feb. 13, 1960.

“The heaviest snowfall in 30 years slipped up on the Mount Airy area over the weekend, resulting in most activity coming to a slippery halt,” the News (printed twice weekly at the time) reported Feb. 15. “Snow began falling here during the early dark hours Saturday morning and while one store after another closed its doors and local industries shut off their machinery, the beautiful winter blanket spread itself an unofficial 13 inches deep over this bewildered community.”

Several accidents were reported as drivers struggled to deal with slick roadways but the reporters were still enchanted when the next storm hit two weeks later.

Wednesday, Mar. 2, 1960

“Another beautiful snow … 11 inches, blankets Mount Airy and far-reaching areas Wednesday,” ran on the front page of the News Friday, March 4. City engineer F.G. Doggett had city trucks on the roads but their efforts were “hampered … by long lines of motorists spinning and sliding along ahead of them at snail’s pace.” The snow turned to sleet and Mount Airy’s famous winds blew down off the mountain that evening.

Schools, mills and stores closed early that day but 18 county school busses still became stranded. Some businesses tried to open the next day but roads were impassable, trapping workers at home and travelers in hotels. “All hotels, motor courts, and tourist homes in and around Mount Airy were completely filled,” reported the News on the Nov. 8.

A truck delivering new cars slid off 52 just north of the state line late Wednesday and “plummeted far down into the already snow-covered valley below.” Fortunately, the driver jumped out before. Wreckers and farm tractors stayed busy pulling stranded cars out of snow banks.

County schools planned to reopen “when conditions improve.” City schools called for classes to resume on Monday. The shine had faded for most.

Wednesday, March 9, 1960

“Them’s Fighting Words Around Here, Weatherman” read the News’ headline Friday, March. 11 as they reported on the newest 11-inch layer of snow. “Area folks,” they said, had “had enough snow for a while and are eager to welcome a fast-approaching spring.”

City schools had managed to reopen but closed early that day. County schools hadn’t even tried. This time the snow was accompanied by some of the lowest temperatures the region had seen since such records were kept.

Gov. Luther Hodges authorized the use of National Guard units and called for “no expense to be spared” in clearing roads in Western North Carolina as the entire region was immobilized by the series of storms. The roof of the Virginia-Carolina Warehouse collapsed under the weight of the snow. Police and city employees provided help to area residents who needed emergency fuel, food, and medical supplies.

Tuesday night, March 15, 1960

Mount Airy became a staging ground for emergency relief operations by the Army National Guard units and the Red Cross as tons of food, fuel, medical supplies, and livestock feed was shipped in and trucked and airlifted to homes and farms across Surry, Wilkes and other counties in North Carolina, as well as Carroll and surrounding counties in Virginia.

James McNeil of the local Guard unit made radio broadcasts telling those needing emergency aid to mark the snow with a large X if they needed food or fuel and a circle for medical supplies. Airdrops continued through that Friday. Trucks ran for another week.

When all was said and done 42 inches of snow covered Mount Airy in that four-week period, more in the county and much more in the mountains of Carroll County. The Red Cross estimated the operation had cost $100,000 for their organization alone, equivalent to $838,517 in today’s dollars. Schools ran well into June and the rain that came after the snowfalls caused even more concern as snow fields melted torrents swept down the waterways. No wonder folks still talk about it.

Buster Owens at the Mount Airy Waterworks in 1960 where precipitation records were kept recounted significant snowfalls prior to the storms that year: March 8, 1917, 7 inches; March 2, 1927, 10 inches; Dec. 17, 1930, 20 inches; Feb. 7, 1936, 9 inches; Jan. 19, 1955, 9 inches. This picture from the early 1930s shows snow on South Main Street in front of the post office looking north.

Snow and bitter cold generally brought travel and business to a halt prior to heated vehicles and snow removal equipment in the mid-1900s. Unless a family had a sleigh, wagon wheels rarely had tread and so were useless. Early automobiles, as seen here in the early 1930s on West Main Street in Pilot Mountain, were a little better but still couldn't handle accumulations more than a few inches.

Their weight and power gave trains an advantage over most other vehicles in the early days of the 20th century. They were often the only vehicles able to move when snow piled up but even they had their limitations. This train in Elkin in the 1940s is having no trouble getting through.

Photo courtesy of the Surry Historical Society.

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

