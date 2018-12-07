Preparing for Christmas from Isaiah

Christmas is drawing near. On Dec. 25, we will celebrate the Word becoming flesh and making his dwelling among us. He came to save us by becoming our light and life. Christmas is only second to the Christian celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus. St. Augustine says that Easter is like the Sun. Christmas is the moon reflecting its light into the darkness and cold of winter.

Advent is a time of preparation for Christmas. It is marked out by the four Sundays before the feast. The purpose of these days is to do penance and to prepare our spirits and hearts. To guide our thoughts and mediations, we go to the Bible. For the first two thirds of this season we read from the Prophet Isaiah.

Isaiah is the longest of the Old Testament prophets. He is also the most influential. There are 68 quotes from him in the New Testament. As a Prophet, Isaiah taught and preached to the people of Judah and Israel. He spoke to them of YHWH (God.) He called them to a life faithful to the will of God. He stirred hope in them for a future full of divine love.

The future is not so much predicted but anticipates our response to the presence of God. The Gospel writers laid the Books of Isaiah over the life of Christ to reveal God’s presence. The writers were inspired to show to us the fulfillment of God’s will in our times. Present day preachers should be about the same.

“We praise God with Isaiah using his Psalm.

I praise you Yahweh, you have been angry with me

But your anger is now appeased, and you have comforted me.

Look, he is the God of my salvation;

I shall have faith and not be afraid, for Yahweh is my strength and my song,

He has been my salvation.

Joyfully you will draw water from the springs of salvation

And, that day, you will say, “Praise Yahweh, invoke His name.

Proclaim His deeds to the people, declare His name sublime.

Sing of Yahweh, for His works are majestic, make them known throughout the world.

Cry and shout for joy, you who live in Zion,

For the Holy One is Israel is among you in His greatness.” Is 12 (NJB)

Surely this is a Psalm for the Advent season. As we read the wonderful revelations of Isaiah, we are readied for the feast of Feast. Some of these images are the Is 2:1-5 and we see the nations ascending Mount Zion as they hammer their swords into ploughshares. We witness the gifts of the Holy Spirit, Is 11: 1-2. We are shown a picture of universal peace when the wolf will live with the lamb…and the infant will play with the adder…, Is 11: 6-9. We will be invited to the eschatological banquet where their will be no more death, Is 25: 6-8. Lastly, we will observe the desert blooming, Is 35, 1-10.

We begin our preparation for Christmas with the aid of Isaiah. Let his words stir your joy for the Lord.

