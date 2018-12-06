Panthers’ changes might pay off

Jeff Linville New Editor -

The Carolina Panthers fired two assistant coaches this week, and head coach Ron Rivera said he is taking a more active role in calling plays on defense.

The NFL team is on its third defensive coordinator in three years, which is enough change to rock most teams. Eric Washington, previously the defensive line coach, hasn’t had the success of Sean McDermott and Steve Wilks.

Scott Fowler, of the Charlotte Observer, wrote Monday, “Not all of it is his fault — the Panthers defense has also looked old and overmatched, and that’s a personnel issue.”

That is either a very erroneous statement by a journalist not known for making mistakes, or it is a very thinly veiled reference to the three old guys who start on defense: Thomas Davis (35), Mike Adams (37) and Julius Peppers (38).

Okay, Mario Addison is 31, but he leads the team with eight sacks, so you can’t argue with his production.

Yes, there are a few others at 30-32 years old, but they come off the bench. Kyle Love is 32, Colin Jones 31, Ben Jacobs and Captain Munnerlyn are 30. The injured Da’Norris Searcy is 31.

Peppers only plays half the snaps, so really it is like having two and a half elderly players on the field out of 11 total defenders. That is hardly an old lineup.

Peppers only has four sacks and nine solo tackles. That’s certainly not up to the level he set last year with 11 sacks and 21 solo stops (and 33 total tackles).

But it’s not like his DE replacement is tearing it up. Wes Horton, 28, has just 1.5 sacks and 12 solo tackles in his share of the snaps. The 1.5 sacks came in the first week of the season, so he has been shut out for 11 straight games.

Keep in mind that in one 11-month period (between October 2015 and September 2016) Coach Ron Rivera cut and re-signed Horton four times.

Efe Obada had one big game in his debut Sept. 23, even getting recognition for NFC defensive player of the week. After some struggles, he was kept inactive for two weeks until getting in this past Sunday. He recorded a sack, so maybe the rookie is catching on.

Thomas Davis missed the first four games of the season with PED suspension. His play has been decent. He has 51 total tackles in only eight games. That rate (6.4 a game) is slightly higher than Shaq Thompson and second only to stud Luke Kuechly, who averages about eight tackles a game.

The real issue to me is Mike Adams at safety. Yes, he has three interceptions. However, he just doesn’t seem to get enough tackles — or make the tackles soon enough to prevent first downs. It doesn’t do the team much good to tackle the runner after he has crossed the digitized yellow line.

So far this season, Adams has 63 tackles in 12 games (5.3 per game). Eric Reid has been with the team for nine games and already has 53 tackles (5.9 per game). Sure, Reid has whiffed a couple of times trying to make a big hit, but he also has quickly made his presence felt by being a needed enforcer back deep.

Also, on those three interceptions, Adams returned the ball a grand total of 11 yards (3.7 yards a try). When Reid made his one interception, the safety ran it back 39 yards.

Adams looks old and slow. I know Rivera likes having an experienced safety back there. Look for instance at Charles Tillman at 34, Roman Harper at 33 on the 2015 Super Bowl team. Or Drayton Florence, 33, and Quintin Mikell, 33, in 2013.

Experience hasn’t led to better pass coverage, however, so why not put someone back there who can at least run fast enough to scare QBs from making deep throws?

Still, if we are talking about what is really holding back the Panthers, it isn’t the age of a few guys. It’s the coordination of their attacks.

So many times this season, the defensive line will get a push from one player, while others get knocked back or sideways, which opens a huge running lane that you could drive an ATV through. You wonder if everyone is on the same page — or giving the same effort.

Maybe with Rivera taking over playcalling duties and giving Washington more time to focus on the front seven, the point of attack will improve.

I also wonder if some of the mistakes I’ve seen are the same thing that happened to Cam Newton on Sunday.

When a team is struggling, players want to help. They feel a sense of urgency to succeed. Then they press, trying to do too much. Sometimes this works. We see something so amazing we can’t believe the player pulled it off. But a lot of times it results in a huge mistake.

Look at the end of the Detroit game Nov. 18 when Carolina went for a two-point conversion to win the game. It was the right call. The team was on a roll and looked great getting the TD. Then Cam Newton got so wound up he fired a pass a full yard over the head of a wide-open receiver.

WRs (okay, Devin Funchess) look to run with the ball before they secure the catch and have drops. Special teams repeatedly gets flagged for illegal blocks. I even saw Kuechly give up an extra three yards Sunday because he was too busy trying to pull the ball loose than wrap up the runner, which is something he normally does in textbook fashion.

If Rivera’s firing of two coaches and bringing a new emphasis and direction to the team can get guys making the right plays at the right time, then there is no reason the team can’t finish a respectable 2-2 or even 3-1.

