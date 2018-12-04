- The expectant nurse-moms at their baby shower. - The proud moms and their babies are, Ashley and Merritt Bryant, Samantha and Maggie Kunz, Ashlie and Mackenzie, Kayla and Maesyn Atkins, and Ashley and Reegan Vaughn -

If Patty Creed, RN, knows, she’s not talking.

As director of Critical Care Services, Creed insists she doesn’t know why, exactly, her department is whispered among Northern Hospital employees to be the bedrock of fertility.

“Some colleagues think there’s something in the water, others say it’s in the air — but the one thing they all agree on is that if you want to get pregnant, you should come work for me,” she said with a laugh.

The most recent “baby boom” in her area occurred about six months ago when five of her critical-care registered nurses gave birth – in rapid succession – to five healthy baby girls.

“That was a real challenge,” said Creed, in describing the steps she took to ensure coverage of each nurse’s shift while all five were on maternity leave at about the same time. “But we all work as a team and support each other,” she said proudly, noting that coworkers offered to work extra shifts to provide uninterrupted care to patients and their families.

With 76 employees, Creed is used to hearing about new pregnancies among her nursing staff – who provide specialty nursing care to patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and associated Step Down Unit on the fourth floor of the main hospital. She confessed she was a bit overwhelmed, though, as she kept hearing the same news – five times over —- from her nurses.

Kayla Atkins, RN, was the first expecting mom to enter Creed’s office to share her good news with her boss. Next up was Ashley Bryant, followed quickly by Ashley Vaughn. A few weeks later, Samantha “Sam” KunzNo approached her now-getting-nervous boss.

“When Sam told me, I was hoping she could wait a little longer because we already had three that I knew about and they were all going to be out at the same time,” recalled Creed. “Well, I was too late – but I was so happy for her, too, and said, ‘I don’t care if you all get pregnant; we will just close the ICU!’” Finally, yet another baby shoe dropped a few days later when Ashlie Pyles became the fifth critical-care nurse to announce her pending motherhood.

Quickly regaining her composure, Creed and her colleagues hosted a pink-powered baby shower in early March for all five of the unit’s expectant moms. “They were all having baby girls, so that made it easier and a lot of fun,” said Creed.

Today, the legendary fertility effect of the ICU continues to work its magic. “We have had three more babies born since August, and I currently have four more staff members expecting,” said Creed.

“One of these days, I will count to see how many work-grandbabies I have,” she adds, wistfully. “Family is very important to me; and my work family is important as well.”

