Christmas windows, holiday magic

I like Christmas windows, and I’m not going to apologize for it. I don’t necessarily like seeing them at the beginning of November, but that’s a whine for another time.

In the same way that a lot of folks like to drive around and look at the Christmas decorations outside people’s houses, I like to walk around a town’s commercial district and look at the store windows. And like the folks driving in the cars, the more outlandish and over the top a display is, the more enjoyable it is.

Remember how Andy Offutt Irwin’s Aunt Marguerite — in his story “Christmas at the Southern Old White Lady Hospital” — took her house off the Tour of Homes because she felt she couldn’t compete with the neighbors whose Christmas lights could be seen from space?

Well, if that story made you desperately want to drive by the house with the Christmas lights visible from outer space, then we can go downtown and look at the windows together, because we have similar taste.

Sadly, many of the local merchants are afflicted with “good taste” as Aunt Marguerite would say, and their displays don’t usually fit in with our “too much is never enough” aesthetic.

With the notable exception of Mayberry Bark and Meow whose front door is flanked by a pair of almost life-size bronze Sasquatches in Santa hats, over-the-top holiday decor doesn’t seem to have caught on here in Mount Airy.

It had its moment in Elkin about a decade ago, a moment in time when both my sister and I had stores on Main Street. We had both spent years enjoying and critiquing the windows of the great, old Fifth Avenue stores in New York each year, so we had a few ideas to share with our new neighbors.

My store, more of a custom design salon, really, was on the second floor but I had three arched windows overlooking Main Street and Christmas was as good a time as any to begin training the folks of Elkin to retail as a multi-floor experience.

I looked — as I so often do — to Dorothy Parker for inspiration and guidance. Her poem, “The Satin Dress” was my guiding light.

The first stanza begins:

Needle, needle, dip and dart,

Thrusting up and down,

Where’s the man could ease a heart

Like a satin gown?

How could I lose with a satin gown and a stanza of Parker’s poem in each window, all surrounded by twinkle lights, golden balls and greenery? Well, I did not lose. I won third prize in the downtown association’s tree decorating contest that year.

I counted third prize as a win, considering I was not only on the second floor but was embracing a theme of snarky materialism, colored by tones of loss and heartbreak in a season better known for good tidings of comfort and joy.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that Dorothy Parker was on my side. Naysayers warned me that using poetry as a basis for my design was risky, that it was too highbrow, that people wouldn’t get it, but I say now as I said then, “Trust the people.”

You should always trust the people.

My sister did not trust the people since she did not place at all in the window decorating competition. By this time, she was the sole proprietor of “Love and Scandal” and created a Christmas tableau in the window of her store (the oldest building on Main Street, which ought to count for something in a town that never says the word “downtown” without preceding it with the word “historic”) which was spectacular, but it didn’t win so much as an honorable mention.

She said she was robbed. And she was. I can say that, and I’m one of the ones who robbed her. Until the day she died, my third place ribbon never failed to set her off.

She looked not to a poem for her inspiration, but to the great Surrealist painters: Salvador Dali, Marcel Duchamp, those guys. Therein probably lay her problem. The window was a homey Christmas scene of two taxidermied deer heads, each sitting (if heads can sit) on one of a pair of Eastlake Victorian parlor chairs tastefully upholstered in faux leopard fur. Between the kibbitzing deer was a marble-topped Victorian table on which rested two half-filled wine glasses smeared with scarlet lipstick stains (the dead deer had obviously been drinking for awhile) and a mostly empty pink-labeled bottle of Bitch wine. That’s not a judgment of the wine. That’s its name. It’s a Malbec blend from Australia and actually quite tasty, but the bottle does make quite a statement. Angela happily appropriated that statement to make her own.

Not forgetting she was in the business of retail, she got down to a little product placement and scattered in the deer’s antlers pairs of the frilly Paris Pinks underpants that were the best selling item in her store.

It would have been better if she had sold bras, because she got quite a few quips through the holiday season that “you don’t put panties on a rack, you put bras on a rack.” She was not amused (I was).

Though I was not one of the folks who said that to her, I did suggest that she leave the Paris Pinks on the little hangers on which they were displayed in the store, because the randomly thrown panties caught on deer antlers made her store look less like an edgy boutique and more like happy hour in a New Orleans bordello.

She agreed, and the panties went back on the hangers.

What happened to first and second place, you might ask? Well, the second place winner was not as happy with second as I was with third. Her store was on a corner and the windows wrapped around two sides. She made use of that extensive real estate with an almost life-size crèche complete with manger, Holy Family, angels, shepherds and an absolute menagerie of Middle Eastern livestock. But sadly (for her), she was beaten for first place by a winery across the street in the window of which was a Victorian Christmas fantasyland, which may or may not have included a tot of blackberry wine left out for Santa.

“What can you do?” asked the second-place winner, (according to local gossip). “I can’t help it if the judges like wine better than Jesus.”

