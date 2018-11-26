Herding turkeys?

Driving turkeys to towns and cities was a time-honored tradition by the time this picture was made sometime in the first two decades of the 1900s, but it was considered a country oddity to many city folks. Automobiles didn’t share public roads well with flocks of turkeys. The practice slowly died out, but in their day regional farmers collectively drove thousands of birds to markets that were shipped north. Tazewell, Virginia, shipped 21 train cars packed with dressed turkeys in 1912 valued then at $50,000. That’s more than $1.3 million in today’s money. - The Mount Airy News regularly ran ads from Charleston, South Carolina; Philadelphia and from places further away as the huge population centers reached further afield to stock grocery shelves. Surry County was 90 percent farms in 1920 according to US Census data, and the vast majority of people were engaged in some form of ag-related business. Once the railroad connected Mount Airy with the rest of the world companies such as Rhodes, Oetgen & Co. in Charleston paid competitive prices for everything from turkeys to chestnuts and other items listed in this ad from October 1897. - Samuel Hennis owned a wholesale grocery on Willow Street where several of his children worked as well. This undated clipping from the Mount Airy News shows a drove of turkeys being delivered on a snowy day circa 1930. Born in Rockingham County, the family moved here by 1900 and bought a farm but by 1910 young Hennis owned his business, buying produce of all sorts from local farmers and shipping across the state and up the seaboard. The Hennis family owned several businesses including Town Tire Service, Hennis Motor Co., and the Hennis Funeral Home and Ambulance Service. - Our Thanksgiving meal hasn’t changed much in decades as this menu served by the ladies of Central Methodist shows. The USDA estimates 88 percent of Americans have eaten turkey this week. Each year we consume 46 million Thanksgiving turkeys and another 22 million for Christmas and 19 million on Easter. - -

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region's history and some related displays at the museum.

“Mr. Bob Belton went across the mountain last week and bought up about 200 turkeys and started with them to this city, driving them along the road,” reported the Mount Airy News on Dec. 21, 1904. Unfortunately, something spooked the lead bird and it took flight. “In an instant the entire flock was in the air, and while the men looked on helplessly, the turkeys crossed the hollow and flew toward another spur of the mountain, far beyond it.”

The men tracked the birds over the next few hours, and delivered them to market in Mount Airy “where they will be dressed and shipped to other markets.”

Poultry production was a significant part of the region’s agriculture then as it is today. The state is second nationally in turkey production. Turkeys, while not nearly as common as chickens, were raised for the holiday trade across the rural mountain counties of Virginia and North Carolina. As soon as the weather turned cold farmers began fattening the birds on corn scratch and beginning in the middle of November, they drove them down the mountain to wholesalers like Lovill-Dix, Jarrell Produce, and or SA Hennis.

Belton not only raised his own but traveled from farm to farm in Surry County as well as Carroll, and Patrick counties in Virginia, buying up other flocks. Getting the birds to town took several people and several days as they were walked down the mountain, driven like a herd of cattle. Most farms didn’t have the manpower. Drovers, like Belton, paid cash and assumed the added expense and risk of getting the birds down the mountain where they got a better price than they paid.

The practice dates to the earliest records of European goose and turkey farming. Both are large birds and aggressive, making them difficult to transport in quantity. In the days before mechanical refrigeration or motorized shipping, they could be killed, plucked, dressed and packed in barrels with snow or ice to make the two- or three-day journey to a large market but loss due to spoilage made this a financial gamble.

The most frequent answer was to simply walk the birds to the town.

Turkeys, like most birds, become active as soon as the sun lightens the sky and they roost as soon as the sun sets, so the drovers had to be at their posts before sun up and stay with the birds until the lead bird flapped up to roost as dusk fell. They had little or no control over when or where that occurred so they had to be prepared to camp wherever it did.

Charles Dickens wrote about such drives in England in the 1840s and we have records of them throughout America from Colonial days into the first half of the 1900s. It’s not surprising the tradition lasted longer in the Appalachian Mountains than most of the rest of the United States. The people and communities across the mountains remained fiercely independent and unchanging in everything from their speech and dress to their reluctance to install indoor plumbing.

Turkey has been an American and European holiday staple since the 1600s when the legendary harvest meals were celebrated up and down the East Coast of the New World. But have you ever wondered why? Why not chicken or beef or pork?

Food historians generally suppose there were several reasons. Turkeys, like geese, were large enough to satisfy a table full of family and guests. Chickens and cattle served dual purpose, giving milk and eggs as well as meat so they were usually slaughtered when they stopped producing or couldn’t be sold. And pork? Well, it was so common a meat on the everyday table it wasn’t considered special enough for a special occasion.

We here at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History hope you and yours have much to be thankful for no matter what was on the table. I know that we are thankful for your support.

The practice was once common

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

