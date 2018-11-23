Dr. Darrell Tate -

“Brethren, I do not count myself to have apprehended; but one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead, I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 2:13-14

The year was 1519 when Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes, along with his 600 men, landed on the shore of Mexico and began the conquest of the Aztec Empire. Hoards of gold, silver and priceless Aztec jewels were there for the taking for anyone with the courage to try. Following eight months of battle culminating with the capture of the Aztec Emperor, Montezuma II, Cortes became the first man in centuries to conquer Mexico.

Historians have marveled at the determination of the 600 conquistadors, many of whom had little or no experience in battle, to succeed in the colonization of the Yucatan Peninsula. Instead of rallying his men into immediate battle Cortes remained on the beach and used an unorthodox approach to equip his men for victory.

With fiery speeches and motivational discourse Cortes appeals to the national pride of Spain, the assurance of God’s protection and concludes with three words guaranteed to motivate everyone for success. His three words would dramatically influence the history of the New World. In fact, three-word phrases speak volumes in our culture to this day. Nike’s slogan is “Just Do It.” McDonalds says, “I’m Loving It.” Ford says, “Built Ford Tough.” Chevy says, “Like a Rock.” Wendy’s used to have a slogan, “Where’s the beef?”

Three word phrases have a tendency to stick with us. Perhaps the three-word directive spoken by Cortes had more significance than any other. What were the three words he used? With his conquistadors on the beach of Mexico awaiting marching orders to go forward Cortes motivated his men by giving the order to, “Burn the Boats.” Burning the boats meant there was no exit strategy, no possibility to retreat, no way out. The only two choices were to die or win.

Could there be any better motivation to ensure victory?

Many people have difficulty living in victory today because they have never burned the boats. They sail back to old hurts and old conflicts. They sail back to old disappointment and failures and make their home not in a new world filled the priceless treasures of God, but in the old world of unforgiveness, pain and bitterness.

Paul the apostle challenged us to forget the things that are past and move forward. In other words “burn the boats.”

Are you keeping afloat a boat of disappointment that you need to burn? How about a boat of betrayal that has rattled the windows of your life? Perhaps it is a boatload of hurt long since past. Listen, in order to press forward for God today it is necessary to free yourself from the anguish of yesterday. How many boats do you have in your harbor ready to transport you back to an old world filled with yesterday’s clouds and void of today’s sunshine?

The treasure of God’s grace is more than sufficient to heal old wounds. In Romans 8 the scripture says, “What shall we say to these things? If God is for us who can be against us…we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.” Christ Jesus is the balm of Gilead, the rose of Sharon, the lily of the valley and the bright and morning star. His love for you is able to free you from the past and give you a glorious future.

We, like Cortes, have two choices — win or die. In order to win it is necessary to burn the boats.

Dr. Darrell Tate is pastor of Highland Park Baptist Church

