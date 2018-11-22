We need to do better at our job

Jeff Linville News Editor -

A few years ago I was watching Duke beat up Carolina in basketball — literally beat up.

I said to a friend that Duke’s plan seemed to be to keep thumping on Carolina until the referees just stopped blowing the whistle. And sure enough it happened.

Fewer fouls were called in the second half. The Tar Heels were upset, but every time they complained to the officials, the refs grew more and more grumpy with the players — which probably didn’t help their cause.

This must be what it feels like to be a political journalist in 2018.

Some politician tells a lie, an exaggeration or a half-truth, and it is up to the media to figure out how much of that is actually true. It’s not an easy job. A handful of these politicians seem to be professional liars, so sifting through their statements is time-consuming.

And it might not even be working anymore.

Last week a friend posted something on Facebook that was more than a year old. It was a conspiracy theory about The Wall Street Journal printing two different versions of the same Trump story to sell to different areas of the country.

Since this was an acquaintance, I tried to be helpful and point out that newspapers update stories with the latest information when possible. We don’t do it here, but there have even been newspapers that ran a morning edition and an evening edition where the stories changed or new stories would be added. This was a case where the story changed midday.

Someone I don’t know chimed in and said she she didn’t accept my “take” on the event.

My take? This isn’t two kids arguing over who is responsible for Mom’s broken lamp. Trump gave a speech in the morning, then he gave a speech with a different slant in the afternoon, which made the first article look a little foolish. The Journal updated the story to include statements he made at both rallies and altered the headline.

I checked on urban legend site Snopes and sure enough this story was listed. Enough people have bought into the conspiracy theory that Snopes felt the need to post a page verifying the Journal’s two editions.

It’s like politicians (and their staunch followers) have told so many lies or misleading stories that it is similar to a basketball team that fouls all the time. The more the media reports on these inaccuracies, the more the public starts to look at us like whiny players who don’t like physical play.

A Canadian journalist, Daniel Dale of the Toronto Star, has written that when Donald Trump was running for office in 2016, he was telling about three things a day that either weren’t entirely true or were misleading. It has gotten worse since he’s been in office.

“In 2018, it is about nine per day,” Dale wrote. “In the month leading up to the midterms, a staggering 26 per day.”

Now this isn’t a Democratic challenger running for office. This is a Canadian who doesn’t even have a dog in the fight. He just has made a habit of writing and tweeting about things that Trump says that aren’t 100-percent true.

When a newspaper or TV broadcast tries to point out what is wrong in Trump’s statements, the president responds by calling it “fake news.”

Obviously, Trump isn’t the only politican that dabbles in fluid truth, and there are surely plenty of Democrats doing this as well as Republicans.

In fact, that’s part of the problem for the media. Both sides tell stories that are in direct opposition to each other. There is no way that both versions can be true, so which one is false? Or more likely, which one is more misleading than the other?

It puts journalists in a tough spot because no matter what we write, someone, possibly everyone, will claim bias or fake news.

It gets even worse when you do have the occasional bad apple committing journalistic sins, like Jayson Blair, The New York Times reporter who was fired after at least seven of his articles were found to either contain fabricated information or plagiarized writings from other newspapers.

Back in 2008 many newspapers ran a photo from an overseas media outlet, not knowing it had been seriously photoshopped. Iran was test-firing four Shahab-3 rockets, but only three went off. This could have been embarrassing, so the image was doctored to show all four firing before it was submitted to the media outlet.

In 23 years in this business, I’ve never once printed something I knew was wrong. I’ve certainly made mistakes (a typo of mine 20 years ago said that kids at the Autumn Leaves Festival could enjoy colored sand fart), but I would never jeopardize the trust the public puts in me by playing loose with the facts.

Journalists have to work harder to remain unbiased and not slant the news to fit their beliefs. They need to be diligent (as time allows) in checking facts before running stories.

These aren’t new ideas, but one that could be is understanding the importance of tweets and headlines.

A Washington Post poll found that 60 percent of people admitted to only reading the headlines to stories, not the whole article. And that’s just the ones who admit it. The real percentage is likely higher.

An article on The Atlantic’s website said that even with the most viral tweets, less than 10 percent of people click on the link to read the story.

That puts a lot of pressure on us to be sure our tweets and headlines make sense and don’t aid in the misinformation out there.

For example, a few weeks ago Trump declared that he was going to use an executive order to make sure that the children of illegal aliens don’t get U.S. citizenship.

This is utter nonsense since the U.S. Constitution wouldn’t allow any such order, but many papers across the country ran headlines that said Trump was going to do this.

Sure, they were just quoting the president, but we have to be sure our readers don’t mistake such grandstanding as facts. We have to be better and keep earning that trust from our readers.

