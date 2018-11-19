‘What it was…’ launched a career

As with many small towns and rural areas, football has been an important element in Surry County, even in decades past. The Granite Bears fell to Henderson in the 1947 State Championship game shown in this picture (Henderson players are wearing the white jerseys) but Mount Airy took the title the following year. Football also helped launch the career of Andy Griffith. - “What It Was, Was Football!” was Mount Airy-native Andy Griffith’s ticket to fame. Originally recorded and released by Chapel Hill-based Colonial Records as a 78 r.p.m., Capitol Records picked it up, reformatted it as a 45, and increased distribution. The recording eventually sold more than 1 million copies introducing Andy’s ‘good ole country boy’ persona to a nation ready to laugh after three years in Korea and in the midst of McCarthyism. - Andy’s wildly popular monologue was turned into an illustrated story in MAD Magazine’s 40th issue released in July 1958. George Woodbridge, a highly acclaimed artist who illustrated many historical and military publications and whose work filled the pages of MAD Magazine for more than 40 years, rendered Andy’s story about a country bumpkin at his first football game. -

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region’s history and some related displays at the museum.

Sixty-five years ago last Wednesday life changed forever for a Mount Airy boy, and, as it turns out, for all of Mount Airy.

It’s easy for people to remember Andy Griffith as Sheriff Andy Taylor or Lawyer Ben Matlock, Pvt. Will Stockdale, or even the manipulative country con-man Lonesome Rhodes. Andy was an iconic American performer for my entire life.

But it wasn’t always so. Andy grew up in Mount Airy during the Great Depression and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill. In the early ‘50s he was a music and drama teacher at Goldsboro High School doing speaking engagements for the Rotary Club and corporate banquets and recording public service announcements at WPAQ for the Red Cross.

He got his big break after speaking for a Chapel Hill group. Orville Campbell, who owned a local newspaper and a small recording company, offered to record the folksy football routine he’d just performed.

“He said he would record it and we’d split the profits,” Andy said in a Guilford County newspaper interview years later. “I had never been before a microphone before.” The mic caused him to choke every time and they’d almost given up trying to get a good recording of the routine but gave it one last try at a corporate dinner for Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Company. Fortunately, it went off without a hitch, though they did beef up some of the laughter in certain places.

Andy sent a pre-release copy to Ralph Epperson, founder of WPAQ radio. Kelly Epperson, the current owner, remembers his father talking about it.

“When ‘What It Was’ first came out, Andy sent my dad a copy and said, ‘Here’s a little something I did which you’re welcome to play. If your listeners like it, you can keep on playing it or if they don’t you can toss it in the trash.’ My dad said they played it at WPAQ and the listeners loved it and kept asking to hear it over, and over again.”

Colonial Records released the record on Nov. 14, 1953 and sold 50,000 copies quickly which drew the attention of Capitol Records, which bought the master and put it out on their label. The record reached #9 on the pop charts and sold 800,000 within the year, breaking 1 million sales eventually.

That national success landed him a spot on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1955, then a television adaptation of “No Time For Sergeants” which he reprised on Broadway and the 1958 movie adaptation where he met another actor, Don Knotts.

Andy’s roots run deep in this region. The Griffith family has been in Surry County since before the Revolution. His other ancestral families settled here and in Stokes County, Patrick County, Virginia, and nearby counties very early as well; Nunn, Taylor, Phillip, Simmons, Childress, and Rogers among others. He credited his family for his talent.

“Each of them gave me at least one special gift besides showing their love for me,” he said in a 1982 interview. “My mother’s family were all musical, all of them played guitars, banjos, fiddles, or other instruments. My father couldn’t carry a tune, couldn’t even whistle, but he had the best sense of humor of any man I ever met, and he was a great storyteller. So, you see, even though I didn’t know it, and they didn’t know it either, my parents started me out with two gifts right off the bat: singing and talking.”

Singing and talking and acting and directing — but it all started with one story about a game. “What it was, was football …”

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

