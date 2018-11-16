Thanks ‘Giving’ or Thanks ‘Keeping’

Dr. Darrell Tate -

I am reminded of two old friends who met each other on the street. One looked sad and almost on the verge of tears. His friend asked, “What has the world done to you, my old friend?”

The sad fellow said, “Well, three weeks ago, my uncle died and left me $40,000.”

“That’s a lot of money.”

“But you see, two weeks ago, a cousin I never even knew died, and left me $85,000, free and clear.”

“Sounds to me that you’ve been very blessed.”

“You don’t understand!” he interrupted. “Last week my great-aunt passed away. I inherited almost a quarter of a million from her.”

Now the man’s friend was really confused. “Then, why do you look so glum?”

“This week … nothing!”

Could it be that God has been so gracious that we have come to expect it rather than appreciate it?

The words “give” and “thanks” appear together in the Bible 41 times, I know because I counted them. Nevertheless, the words “thanks” and “keep,” are not mentioned anywhere together. An expression of thanks is not an abstract concept it is an action. Obviously, giving thanks is a big deal to God.

An expression of thanks to God is an acknowledgement of dependence on God. The scripture records numerous situations that prompt an expression of thanks; protection, provision, deliverance, salvation, just to name a few. We are thankful because of God’s steadfast love and eternal blessings, but also because of God’s unchanging nature. God is the eternal, immutable, sovereign King of all that is, was, or will ever be. God is loving, gracious, patient and kind. Jesus said, God is kind to the “unthankful and the evil.” God is not kind because we perform for Him, or because we try to be good. God is kind because that is who he is.

The scripture describes a characteristic of a society that has drifted away from God as, “unthankful.” In Paul’s second letter to Timothy he writes, “For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful.”

The Old Testament depicts the nation of Israel as the apple of God’s eye. On the contrary, there were times when Israel became ungrateful to God. In Hosea 2:8 God said about Israel, “She has not acknowledged that I was the one who gave her the grain, the new wine and oil, who lavished on her the silver and gold.”

What if God refused to take the time to bless us today because we did not take the time to thank Him yesterday? Author Mary Stuber, in her poem Thank God For Dirty Dishes, writes, “Thank God for dirty dishes; they have a tale to tell. While others may go hungry, we’re eating very well. With home, health, and happiness, I shouldn’t want to fuss; by the stack of evidence, God’s been very good to us.”

Psalm 119:62 says, “At midnight I will rise to give thanks.” Psalm 44:8 says, “In God we boast all the day long.” Thanksgiving may be a holiday that comes once a year but giving thanks is not a once a year expression it is a lifestyle. Thanksgiving in reality is thanks living.

When driving down the road, talk to God and tell Him that for which you are thankful — just keep your eyes open. At home around the dinner table, lunch time at the office, when you say your prayers with your children, when you get out of bed in the morning, or before you go to bed at night pause to acknowledge God for His incredible blessings. Jesus gave thanks at the tomb of Lazarus. He gave thanks when he fed 5,000 people with a little boy’s lunch. He gave thanks when he gathered with his disciples at the last supper. He gave thanks in his high priestly prayer just hours before he would go to the cross and die for the sins of the world. Jesus consistently modeled thanks giving.

An antonym for “give” is “keep.” Can we imagine reading from the Bible that God so loved the world that he “kept” his only son? Or that Jesus “kept” sight from the blind. Had Jesus been a keeper instead of a giver, the world would not have been drawn to him and eternal life would be a pipe dream.

Thanksgiving is not thanks keeping. True gratitude is expressed in giving. Amy Carmichael, who served as a missionary to the orphans in India, once said, “You can give without loving, but you cannot love without giving.”

I am thankful that God created me and gave me life. Although I have not always walked with God, I am thankful He continuously walked with me. Even though there were times I left God, I am thankful that God never left me. I am thankful for the wonderful people God has put in my life, for His answered prayer, and relentless pursuit of everyone who will come to Him by faith.

My prayer is that you and your family will experience a wonderful and blessed Thanksgiving.

Dr. Darrell Tate

Dr. Darrell Tate is pastor of Highland Park Baptist Church

