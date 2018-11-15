The eyes are the first thing to go

For the first 39 years of my life, I had impeccable eyesight, and like most of the gifts one is given, I didn’t appreciate it while I had it.

As I was getting up in my 30s, friends who were a tad older were beginning to read with their elbows locked and arms extended or else they’d broken down and gotten reading glasses. They were quick to head off any potential derision with a warning that my time was coming.

“Just wait til you’re 40,” they’d say. “That perfect vision which you treat with such casual disdain will fail you one day,” they’d warn me. Maybe they didn’t say it just that way, but I certainly have said it to some of the young whippersnappers who have come after me.

Anyway, the general consensus was that presbyopia waits for no one.

And you know what? They were right. I woke up on my 40th birthday, and I couldn’t read. Couldn’t see the bloody print on a newspaper or in a book without stretching my arms way out. Surely, that memory is not totally accurate. It couldn’t have happened in my sleep during the night on my birthday like the kid turning into a parent in “Freaky Friday” or like “Big,” where a 10-year-old boy turned into Tom Hanks while he slept. But that’s how it seemed. And that’s definitely how I remember it.

On the way to work, I stopped at one of those storefront optometrists, had an eye exam and ordered a pair of 24-hour glasses. The only problem was, I made a horrible mistake choosing my eyeglasses. Remember back around the turn of the millennium when titanium-framed glasses were all the rage? Designers got all jazzed about how strong the titanium wire was, and how thin they could make the frames.

In the way that mini-muffins are fancier than full-size muffins, somebody decided that the thinner the wire frames, the hipper they were. So, of course, I bought the very thinnest ones available. Essentially, I ended up with two clear plastic lenses held together with a little titanium fishing line.

Which became invisible the moment I took them off. I turned into Mr. Magoo every single time I took off the glasses, and when I wanted to put them back on, I’d end up patting down my bedside table or design board at work blindly searching for them. Since I primarily needed them for reading and close work, I took them off a lot. And looked for them a lot. It was almost a relief when they went missing for the last time, never to be found again. Except for the $300 I had shelled out for them which disappeared along with them.

Not willing to risk that colossal waste of money again, I got contacts next. Or rather, contact. I got a contact lens in one eye for close up and a lens in the other eye for far out. Monovision, it’s called, but it’s really contact lens bifocals. I usually just wore the one for close up since my distance vision was still pretty good. Then my eyes got dry or something, and 30-day contacts were only lasting a day or two. That got expensive quick, so you can imagine my happiness when I discovered reading glasses at Dollar Tree.

At some point in my youth, I had been warned that drug store glasses (as they were called before there were dollar stores) would ruin your eyes, I had steered clear of them up until then. But affordable solutions were becoming scarce and I had begun to question the prohibitions of my youth. After all, I’d never gotten hairy palms though I did seem to be going blind, so only about half of the stuff I’d been told as a kid seemed to be true. And since ruining your eyes with non-prescription glasses is not all that scary after your eyes are already shot, I went to Dollar Tree and bought a sack full of reading glasses. And wore them for years, buying another sack of them when my supply ran low.

But a couple of weeks ago, I’d had enough and went to the eye doctor. By now, I need tri-focals. Jeez, will the indignities never end? And they did not cost any measly dollar. I have insurance, which helped a lot. And I had a hundred bucks in my Health Savings Account that Baptist Hospital hadn’t lain claim to, and even with all that, they still cost me a few hundred dollars.

But I got French frames, which made me happy (and only cost $20 more than the non-fancy ones). I put on the glasses and looked out the window of the optometrist’s office, and the woods on the other side of the parking lot looked so crisp. It was bizarre. All the edges on everything were crisp and sharp. And then I realize that I’ve been walking around in a world of misty watercolors for the past 10 years. I was so happy until I got to the car, sat down in the driver’s seat, and then without thinking, grabbed hold of the glasses to rip them off my face and plop them up on top of my head as I’d been doing for years.

Wait a minute. That wasn’t necessary anymore, and besides, I was horrified I might have damaged the delicate French frames that didn’t have screws, and could most definitely not be replaced for a dollar.

So three days in, I haven’t stopped ripping them off my face every time I get in the car, and I’m getting used to holding a book or magazine kind of low when reading. I’ve taken to putting my laptop in my lap at home because that’s the best angle to see it, but my desktop monitor at work is presenting some challenges.

I’m thinking of bringing in a bar stool to replace my office chair or standing up to work, but for now, I’m tilting my head back. Way back.

So it looks like I’m going to have to live with a constantly sprained neck to get crisp trees. Is it worth it? I don’t know yet. Ask me in a few weeks.

