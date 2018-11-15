A message for Mom’s birthday

Jeff Linville News Editor -

As I write this Tuesday, it is my mom’s 71st birthday, so this one is dedicated to Granny Sue.

My mom says she is having trouble remembering some of the things that happened when I was growing up. So here is a short list of memories for which I am grateful.

When my big sister went off to kindergarten, I was lost and bored. Mom would let me play music (and sneak some of Kim’s records from her room while she was away). I would dance around the living room. Sometimes while Mom was dusting or using the vacuum, she would join me. And the day passed easier.

When I started school myself, I was surprised at all the kids who didn’t know how to tie their own shoes. Mom and Kim taught me how to do that a full year before kindergarten. Well, Mom helped. Kim is left-handed, and she kept throwing me off by moving the shoestrings in the opposite direction as Mom.

Kim was two years ahead of me in school, so she taught me everything she learned in kindergarten and first grade before I ever started. So when I got to school, I was completely bored. I already knew my ABC’s, how to tell time on a manual clock, etc.

By the second grade, I started faking sickness in the afternoons when I was extremely bored so that I could get out of class (no one used the term ADD back then, but it would have applied). My mom knew I was faking, but on a few occasions she still came and picked me up just to save me from the torture.

Along with the ADD (or part of it) was extreme forgetfulness. I forgot textbooks, money for school lunch, projects. I remember on one occasion I was going to bed when I said, “Oh yeah, Mom. We’re having a party in class tomorrow, and I signed up for cupcakes. Do you think you can make cupcakes tonight?”

This was about 8 p.m. and my mom had a job where she had to be awake at 3:30 a.m. And yet when I woke up the next morning there were cupcakes on the kitchen table ready to go.

When a storm would knock out the power, Mom would pull out a board game or a deck of playing cards. She would keep us entertained by candlelight at least until the storm passed.

I wouldn’t find out until I was an adult that Mom was terrified of thunderstorms and every lightning strike sent her heart racing 100 beats a minute. She never showed that to us because she didn’t want us to develop a phobia about storms.

Also, she might have taken it easy on us when we were tiny, but by the time we were up to say 7 and 9 years old, Mom never let us win. She played tough, and you had to play your best to compete.

I didn’t pout and cry. It gave me a goal to strive for. I wanted to play as well as Mom. I thank her for not letting me win.

When I started Little League baseball as a 9-year-old, I was terrible. Mom didn’t care. She was there for every game, and Kim was there for most of them. In four years of ball and more than 50 total games, I can only remember her missing one game (and that was work-related).

As I said in a previous column, I had never seen a basketball game until the 1982 ACC Tournament when UNC was playing. I was 10 years old, and I was in awe.

Dad wasn’t sure this new infatuation would last, so he bought me a basketball, but I didn’t have a goal up yet. I would practice dribbling in the basement, which I’m sure made a horrible racket upstairs.

Dad got a rim somewhere. We still didn’t have a backboard nor pole, so he mounted it to a pole in the basement with a few metal coat hangers. It was only about 5 feet off the ground, but I could practice finger rolls along with my dribbling. More noise to annoy Mom while Dad was out of town on business.

Once he could see this hoops thing wasn’t a fad, Dad helped me put up a goal, and then I would spend 1-2 hours a day outside thumping that ball into the ground.

Years later, I asked Mom how in the world she could put up with all that noise. She said, “Well, I always knew where you were and that you weren’t hurt.”

My sister got a tennis racket and quickly gave up on the sport. I took it over and would go downstairs to practice slapping the ball up against the wall.

I didn’t know anything about tennis and hit a lot of balls poorly. Many of them went flying upward — and struck the light bulb in the ceiling.

No problem. I would go upstairs and get a spare out from under the sink. And when there were no more spares under the sink? I would swipe a bulb from a lamp that didn’t get much use.

Dad said once that he could never figure out what was going on with the lamps. He would try to turn one on, and there was never a bulb in it. Oops. Yeah, I didn’t tell him it was me until I was at least 25. Mom probably knew, but she never said anything.

I was never one to tell my folks what was going on at school, good or bad.

So imagine my surprise when I walked to the front of the gym one morning to see both my parents sitting in folding chairs in the middle of the floor. They were beaming from ear to ear as I was inducted into the National Honor Society.

I hadn’t even bothered to tell them about it, but someone from the school had reached out, and they took time out of their jobs to attend.

Then there is Halloween 1989. I had hurt the arch in my left foot in basic training, and it wasn’t healing. Fort Benning gave me a medical discharge and sent me home. I called from a pay phone to tell my folks I was about to board a flight in Georgia and would be flying into Greensboro.

My mom came to pick me up straight from a Halloween party at her work place. She was dressed as cave woman with wild hair, an outfit like Wilma Flintstone, a plastic club and shoes that looked like feet with hair and ulcers.

An 18-year-old me was feeling like a loser, a reject, and seeing my mom in that ridiculous get-up was the best kind of welcome home.

Those are just a few of the many thank yous I want to give. And if she forgets, she can pull this list out and read them again.

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

