Leftists undermining Trump?

To the Editor,

For political advantage, leftist-Democrats insist that the recent Supreme Court of the United States confirmation is illegitimate and lacks authority. Mr. Trump’s authority is also denied, and his attempts to control our border are overridden by leftist judges.

Now we are told that mid-term results in Florida and Georgia are invalid, casting further doubt on duly elected officials.

Seeing a weakening central government, some citizens will feel free to ignore inconvenient laws. Will anarchy result? How will federal authority be maintained? Will troops be required? Will the leftist instigators of anarchy then blame Mr. Trump as a latter-day fascist?

Richard Merlo

Elkin