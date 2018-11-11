Local residents played part in WWI

Mount Airy held a homecoming parade on July 4, 1919 for the Surry soldiers and sailors from the Great War. The Elkin Tribune reported many from that town traveled to be part of the celebrations that included veterans from the Civil War and “grand arch across Main St.” - Jesse Banner (second from right) was in the first wave of Surry County soldiers to arrive home, shown here as friends celebrated his homecoming in January 1919. He was the son of Wiltshire and Cordelia (Hines) Banner. His widowed mother was dependent on him which was grounds for deferment when the draft started in 1916. By May 1918, however, the need was too great. He served eight months before returning to the family farm north of town. Later he worked for the plastic manufacturer in town, married school teacher Alma Webb, bought a house on West Lebanon Street, and was active in the Methodist church and the community until his death in 1985. - Thomas Martin Haynes, born in Carroll County, Virginia, grew up in Mount Airy where his father, Calvin, farmed and did odd jobs. On Oct. 18, 1918 he fought in the Battle of Courtrai in northern France and was wounded, earning the 20-year-old a Purple Heart. Like many of his comrades, he never saw it. The NC Veterans’ Legacy Foundation helped his daughter Nellie Taylor navigate the government bureaucracy and she received her father’s medals at Mount Airy’s Memorial Day service in 2017. Haynes survived the war but was frequently ill for the remainder of his life, something many WWI soldiers who had been on the poison-soaked fields suffered. He was only 57 when he died. - When news of the Armistice was received by telegraph at 4:30 a.m Nov. 11, 1918, the Elkin Tribune reported on Nov. 14, calls went out “to every home in the town where there was a ‘phone… At 8:30 o’clock the big whistle at the ice plant broke loose and in less than a minute every whistle in town was shrieking its loudest, all the church bells were ringing, guns were firing…business was practically suspended. Up and down Market and Bridge streets and around the square was a seething crowd of humanity, men whooping and yelling, women shouting, singing and crying. School children parading the streets in marching order and young ladies on automobile trucks with flags flying and singing patriotic airs made a scene that will be remembered for many years to come.” Celebrations went into the night. - -

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region’s history and some related displays at the museum.

“To do material damage (to the French town) would be impossible, for it is literally true when I say there is not a whole house standing in the town.”

Those are the words Sgt. William Graves wrote to his father, S.P. Graves in September 1918 as World War I raced to its end. Traveling through France he described a landscape of utter desolation.

“For miles and miles not a house standing, cities and towns leveled to the ground, fields literally honey-combed with dug-outs and old trenches…Along the roadside were crosses innumerable which marked the graves of friends and Huns alike, … To exaggerate a description of the destruction and work of the demolition would be impossible. Dante’s Inferno would be a puny description of some of the places I have seen.”

It is difficult to imagine the world our soldiers witnessed in the European fields in 1918 and 1919. The war, erroneously called the War to End All Wars, claimed 20 million lives, half were civilians. Some countries lost significant percentages of their total population: France, 4.29 percent; Romania, 9.07 percent; Serbia, 16.11 percent.

The United States sent nearly 2 million troops across the Atlantic before the end of the war, 922 from Surry County. The US lost 112,432 military personnel, about evenly split between war and disease, mostly Spanish flu. Surry County lost just less than 30 in the war.

This had been a new kind of war, the last to see significant horse use. The first for tanks. Airplanes were used for recon at the beginning of the war but were fully weaponized by the end, fitted with guns and bombs. Poison gasses and mines scattered across the battlefields killed indiscriminately.

The men and women who left relatively safe homes in the states were shocked by what they witnessed, a reaction that carried them across the Western Front until the German Army was utterly defeated. They were forever changed by those experiences but they returned home and returned to the business of building their communities.

Gov. T.W. Bickett made a plea to North Carolina on their behalf. “I want every town and county in North Carolina to highly resolve that no soldier or sailor shall be denied a chance to make a decent living,” he wrote. “Please lay this matter on the hearts of your people. Make it a matter of community pride and patriotism.”

Surry County, poised as she was on yet another reinvention, had jobs for her sons and daughters. The stone quarry and associated businesses employed Alvie Lee Hiatt, Carl Franklin Tilley, and George Pete Jones, all near Mount Airy. Westfield’s Emmitt Haymore, White Plain’s Charlie Sisk, and Eldora’s James Coe returned to family farms.

Bunker grandsons Joseph and Caleb Vance Haynes both served. Joseph returned to work in the textile mills while Caleb made a career with the Army Air Corps. He retired a general after World War II. Ed Gwyn came back and worked on cars for a while before becoming a carpenter. Sam Pruett owned his own butcher shop in Mount Airy, Claude Long was a teller at the Elkin National Bank before moving to a bank in Greensboro, and Walter Dobbins worked in the family’s buggy factory.

Most had been fresh-faced boys who’d never been far from their parents’ house at the outset of war. For some the ravages of gas and horror damaged their ability to function well in peace time. Some were cut down and will be forever young.

But the majority were able to return to Surry County, work, marry, care for families and their homes. Many served on town and county councils, school boards, church offices, and otherwise worked to keep Surry County growing and thriving.

Cpl. Richard C. Woodruff of Elkin wrote to his mother, “… one must suffer for his country to appreciate it fully and if a boy ever did love his country it is me. I never realized what home was either until I left and the longer I stay away the more I love you all.”

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

