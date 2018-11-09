Challenges of learning from the best

One of the best ways to learn something is to see it done well, though it’s not always the easiest way to learn.

As a young student of fashion, I often went to the fancy-schmancy stores in my quest to learn everything I could about high-end fashion. On one occasion that sticks in my memory due to the embarrassing nature of the memory, I was investigating an elaborately, over-the-top Nina Ricci ballgown at Bloomingdale’s.

That gown had everything that $10,000 could get you in 1982: a corset, boning, horsehair, layers of petticoats and crinolines, and every design trick known to a 50-year-old Parisian house of couture. It was the focal point of the couture salon, an object of adoration hanging against the wall a little bit above eye level, like a Buddha in a Tibetan temple. Once one worked up the nerve, it was a simple matter to lift up the skirt to investigate the secrets of the house of Nina Ricci.

After examining the crinolines thoroughly and noticing the salon was strangely devoid of sales staff and customers, I seized the opportunity to lift the skirt higher and stick my head inside in order to get a better look at the intricate tailoring of the inner corset.

The hoity-toity salesladies at Bergdorf’s and Bendel’s followed fashion students around like we were a bunch of overdressed shoplifters — as if anybody could stuff a garment containing about a hundred yards of fabric that weighed 20 pounds into their pocket — but Bloomingdale’s occasionally provided these moments of privacy in the couture salon, and I took full advantage of this one.

About that time, as I was standing in Bloomingdale’s previously deserted couture salon with the upper half of my body completely hidden from view by about a hundred yards of gossamer crinoline with only my legs sticking out of the bottom while I checked to see how the grosgrain waist cinch was secured to the dress, I hear the clearing of an imperious throat and a voice heavy with bourbon and cigarettes trill out with some disdain, “May I be of assistance?”

I was busted. And had very little hope she wanted to assist me.

“Only if you have a tape measure,” is the rakish reply I wish I could tell you I used to charm the old doll, but that would be a lie. Instead, she got a meek, “I’m just looking.” It was more than obvious I was doing a good bit of looking. When busted by an old-school fancy saleslady, it’s always best to go with the truth, no matter how ridiculous it is.

Of course she knew I was a fashion student. It was part of our job to make the lives of old-school fancy salesladies miserable, but she simply said, “The department manager is at lunch. You have 15 minutes. Are your hands clean?”

I pulled my head out of the tulle crinoline long enough to nod and show her my hands.

She repeated, “Fifteen minutes” and walked away.

I pulled out my sketch pad, pencil and tape measure, and fifteen minutes later, I knew more about how to construct a $10,000 ballgown than I could ever have learned in school in a million years. And it cost me nothing but some dignity and a little hand soap.

The difficulty of learning from the best varies by field of endeavor. You want to make movies, you can watch movies for free on television. Same with writing books: plenty of books in the library.

But it wasn’t so easy for my friends who wanted to break into the theater. For them to get a look at the best of the best in their field, they had to get into a Broadway theater and there are no free lookie-looks in a Broadway theater. But the kids employed a technique that goes back to Eve Harrington. And probably beyond.

“Standing room,” affectionately known as SRO or standing room only, allowed the poor and the desperate to stand in the back of a sold-out theater and watch the show for the low, low price of $8.

Of course, odds were very good you could get a seat after intermission so you only had to stand for the first half, my theater buddies told me when trying to convince me to tag along. There are always a certain number of fashionable New Yorkers who come to the theater not so much for the theater but to be seen at the theater. By intermission, that mission being accomplished, they’d scoot off to Doubles or Elaine’s or wherever people of that ilk flock when it’s time to be seen having a late dinner.

I saw so many shows this way: “Nine,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “My One and Only,” and “Crimes of the Heart” were some of my favorites.

“Crimes of the Heart” in particular, I remember for two reasons. I saw it so many times with my aspiring theater folk co-workers at Barneys that we could recite long sections of dialog — which we did behind the counter while we were serving customers. It was a stitch to see the reactions of customers, and the difference in reactions of the folks who had seen the play and the ones who had not.

The other thing about “Crimes of the Heart” was that no one ever left at intermission, so as many times as I have seen that play, I have never once seen it sitting down. That’s actually a bucket list item.

A couple of days ago, I got to remembering the old standing room days, and it made me wonder how today’s kids are managing to see the really good plays. Tickets that cost $30 or so back in the day can now cost $500. Do they still have standing room? And how much does it cost these days?

Seeing as we live in a time when the entire knowledge and silliness of humanity is never more than arm’s length away, I Googled it and was heartened to find out that standing room can still be had for between $25 and $30 depending on the theater. That’s a lot of money for a star-struck kid who is flipping burgers or making cappuccinos for movie stars, but it seems doable.

It’s not going to be easy, but it never was. But with a big enough dream, it’s possible. Today’s fashion kids, though, are facing some real challenges. It’s hard to look up the skirt of the garments in an online store.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.