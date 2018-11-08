BPD: A neglected mental illness

Jeff Linville News Editor -

Since getting an Apple TV box, I like to stream YouTube videos on my television.

Sometimes it’s just music videos (you know, like MTV used to do), and sometimes I watch how-to clips.

Recently I’ve been watching some psychology lectures as I find the mind quite fascinating.

One mental health problem I’ve been studying lately is borderline personality disorder.

So what is it? Dr. Gabriela Balf, who teaches in the Yale University Psychiatry Department, published a video in July 2013. She listed the nine symptoms of the condition by the mnemonic AM-SUICIDE.

1. Abandonment. Frantic efforts to avoid real or imagined abandonment.

2. Mood swings. Unstable mood swings that might last just a few hours and rarely for more than a day or two.

3. Suicide. Suicidal behavior, gestures or threats — or self-mutilation.

4. Unstable relationships. A pattern of unstable or intense relationships with others, often alternating between putting people on a pedestal and turning on them.

5. Identity disturbance: A persistently unstable self-image or sense of self.

6. Control of anger: Intense anger and possibly difficulty controlling that anger.

7. Impulsivity. Reckless or impulsive behavior such as unprotected sex, substance abuse, reckless driving, careless spending or binge eating.

8. Dissociation. Stress-related paranoid thoughts or severe dissociative symptoms; the person may not remember a stressful incident later — or remember it incorrectly.

9. Emptiness. Chronic feelings of emptiness.

Kiera van Gelder, an educator who has been diagnosed with BPD, said that sufferers often have an inability to recognize the consequences of their behavior. They can be hyper-vigilant to possible threats, and they can be overly jealous or suspicious.

When looking at people, said van Gelder, they can interpret neutral faces as hostile or disapproving. Brain scans back this up by showing certain areas of the brain lighting up in response to photos of various facial expressions.

Balf said that similarly neural imaging of the brain shows results in BPD patients like someone suffering from complex PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) like a soldier returning home from a war.

BPD sufferers have moods that are influenced by outside forces, said Balf. “They are very reactive. … It’s like they have third-degree burns on their skin, and everything hurts.”

Balf quoted one study that found that 84.8 percent of borderline personality disorder patients suffer from anxiety. And 78.2 percent have a substance-abuse problem.

“Just because they want? No, because they are treating a condition, actually,” she said. Drinking alcohol or taking Xanax can help self-medicate against intense emotions.

Borderline personality disorder is difficult to diagnose and difficult to treat. If a person is psychotic, prescribe an anti-psychotic. If a person has anxiety or depression, prescribe an anti-anxiety or anti-depressant pill. However, there is no medication specifically for BPD.

Only 2.7 percent of the population has borderline personality disorder, but in a hospital setting, they make up two out of every five patients, said Balf.

“Not too many psychiatrists are taking on borderline personality disorder,” Balf said. In her last year of medical school, she said a visiting speaker told the students that if they wanted to have a successful psychiatric practice, screen out the borderlines.

If 2.7 percent of the U.S. population has it, that would amount to about 10 million folks across the country. Shouldn’t we hear more about borderline personality disorder? It’s more common than gluten allergies or rheumatoid arthritis, but we’ve certainly heard of those.

Part of the problem is that it gets misdiagnosed. But the bigger problem is that it gets such a bad rap that nobody wants to admit to having it.

In fact, the only famous person I know who has publicly acknowledged having borderline personality disorder is NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall. (A Google search showed that after Marshall came out in 2011, so did Darrell Hammond of “Saturday Night Live” so I guess I know two celebrities now.)

There has been speculation that others may have the disorder, but have never publicly stated so, like Angelina Jolie, Lindsey Lohan, Britney Spears and the late Amy Winehouse and Princess Diana.

The foremost authority on borderline personality disorder is Dr. Marsha Linehan. She earned her Ph.D. in 1971 and has been treating BPD patients for almost 40 years. However, it was only seven years ago that she admitted in a New York Times article that she herself has the disorder.

Three decades of treating patients without ever admitting of her own problem? Here she is trying to help people feel more normal and fit in better with society, and yet she knows what a stigma there is against borderlines and hid it from the world for decades.

Many celebrities have come forward to admit with struggles with depression (Janet Jackson, Naomi Judd, Jim Carrey), anxiety (Gillian Anderson, Ariana Grande, Jessica Alba), even bipolar disorder (Mariah Carey, Carrie Fisher, Kurt Cobain). And yet, no one wants to talk about borderline, despite Balf saying those people make up about 40 percent of hospitalized patients.

It seems we still have a ways to go in becoming an enlightened society.

