The necessity of a biblical worldview

Earlier this year, world famous Koko, a-year-old western lowland gorilla died in her sleep at the Gorilla Foundation Preserve in Woodside, California.

In 1998 Koko met her favorite television personality, Mr. Rogers. After a loving embrace Koko did what she witnessed Mr. Rogers do many times, she took off his shoes. Koko was most famous for her use of sign language. Over the years her handler, Francine Patterson, taught Koko a vocabulary of more than 1,000 words. Koko had a love for kittens especially one named “All Ball,” who lived with her for a number of years.

At one point Koko became disruptive and ripped a steel sink off of the wall. When her keepers confronted her about the damage she pointed to the kitten and signed, “cat did it.” As primitive as Koko’s worldview may have been she knew enough to try to avoid the consequence of bad behavior. Nevertheless, a worldview is consciously or subconsciously a necessity in life.

Merriam-Webster defines worldview as “a comprehensive conception or apprehension of the world, especially from a specific standpoint.”

My definition of worldview is a living philosophy developed from the window through which one observes life. A worldview is simply how one sees the world. Everyone has a worldview. For example, Nazi Germany under Adolph Hitler viewed Aryan supremacy as justification for exterminating any group of people determined to be a threat to their Aryan, alleged “Master Race.” The radical Islamic extremist embraces a worldview of those in violation of Islamic Law as the cause of the world’s problems and should be eliminated.

A worldview informs how we understand reality and our place in it. It affects every compartment of life from the politicians we chose to govern our country to the mate we chose to share our life. Our worldview affects our choice for entertainment, our relationships, how we use our finances, how we parent our children, and what we prioritize in life. Just as GPS helps navigate travel our worldview gives direction to life.

The greatest and most comprehensive direction in life is found in the Bible. The necessity for a biblical worldview is revealed in Psalm 119:105, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.”

Everyone has a their unique worldview shaped by a myriad of factors. George Barna, executive director of American Culture and Faith Institute, says that a child’s worldview is developed between the ages of 18 months and 13 years and shaped by three major factors: parents, media and the law of the land.

The constant flow of content from our information driven culture subtly and deliberately shapes ones worldview. Information is good, but a biblical worldview filters the information through what God says in the Bible. Therefore, the Christian life is a life shaped and reshaped by what God has to say.

The Bible says, “Do not be conformed to the world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind…” (Romans 12:2). To conform means to “bring into harmony, to make agreeable.” The word transform is “metamorphosis” often used to describe the process of a caterpillar changing into a butterfly. In other words a biblical worldview is rejecting conformity to a secular philosophy and embracing a continued metamorphose that occurs when one’s perspective comes into alignment with what God has spoken.

Consequently, many of the complex problems facing our world today are a result of the vast majority of people who do not know, do not care or do not believe what God has said. The Bible is God’s window into a life. It provides a lens to see the origin of life, the sanctity of life, the stewardship of creation, the treatment of our neighbor, personal responsibility, and love for others. The Bible declares that truth is objective and knowable and that the human condition is hopeless without God.

Everyone has a worldview. However, most have been framed by someone or something other than God. I want to challenge all who read this column to accept a 30-day challenge and read the Bible everyday for the next 30 days. Download a copy of the Bible on your device, pick up a copy from a church near you or visit a website where you can read or listen to the Bible and for the next 30 days, faithfully and deliberately put God’s Word into your heart. Invite your spouse or your children or coworker to join you and keep each other accountable. Once you have tried the 30-day challenge I dare you to try it again.

Dr. Darrell Tate is pastor of Highland Park Baptist Church

