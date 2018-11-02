A scary life is a well-lived life

If you’re not scaring yourself, you might as well be dead.

This notion has struck me as an important one to remember of late, though I can’t remember where I heard it. It could have been one of the many words of wisdom I gleaned from my friend Heather when I took a vacation day to do some daydrinking with her last week; or I could have heard it from King Leopold of Belgium in a dream, a dream in which I had designed a set of sable horse blankets for him and there was an issue with the diamond-studded fringe. And you know how dead Belgian kings can be when it comes to their horses.

As nutty as that dream was, I know where it came from. This week, through the generosity of another friend, I finally got around to watching “Phantom Thread,” the Paul Thomas Anderson film with Daniel Day-Lewis as a 1950s London couturier. It was beautiful to watch, by the way, which I had expected, and twisted beyond belief, which I had not. I highly recommend it, but perhaps it’s best not to eat an entire bag of candy corn while enjoying it, if you don’t fancy dealing with irate Belgian royalty in your sleep.

As far as scaring myself when I’m awake, I can tick that box too. I have been asked to take a small part in a Christmas play that the director thought was right for me. Well, that’s pretty flattering right there. No sign-up sheet or audition or anything like that. The director asked me. I’m very proud of that, so I felt the need to repeat it, just so we’re clear, that I was asked.

Now mind you, it’s been 40 years since I’ve been any closer to the stage than seventh-row center. And in the spendier venues, it’s been considerably further away than that. But the idea appealed to my vanity, and I want to do it.

There is the issue of whether I’ll be able to memorize the lines — after all, I’m not a spring chicken anymore — or maybe have stage fright and forget them. There are plenty of things to be afraid of here, and I thought of most of them last night in the hours after King Leopold’s persnicketyness woke me up and before I was able to get back to sleep.

My daughter hates talking on the phone as much as I do, but through the miracle of Facebook Messenger, we keep tabs on each other. She sends me cute pictures of the kids, and I commiserate with her about her work horror stories. But in the last week, I’ve also been sharing with her my recent adventures, experimenting with daydrinking, contemplating a return to the stage after a 40-year hiatus, watching excellent films, things like that.

She particularly wanted to know if the play I want to be in is a musical, as she knows my complete and total lack of musical ability did not, back in my salad days, keep me from being in musicals, and even an opera. The opera was Donizetti’s “Daughter of the Regiment” and I was only in the chorus, but my daughter has been shaking her head over that little piece of family history ever since my Aunt Sarah showed her a newspaper clipping.

If you will let me sing, I will sing, and it’s your problem instead of mine that I am a horrendous singer. Which doesn’t mean the whole thing doesn’t make me quake in terror. It does. Or it did when I did it before. It was also one of the most exhilarating things I’ve ever done. To do something you’ve always wanted to do, even if you’re very bad at it, is a wonderful thing. A frightening thing, but a wonderful one.

As this is an invitation kind of deal (thought I’d mention it a third time, in case you missed it before) and I haven’t read the script, I don’t even know if it’s a musical. But I trust the director, and what director worth a crap would cast someone in a musical without hearing them sing, or even asking if they can sing. Well, Woody Allen, for one. He famously did not do musical auditions for “Everyone Says I Love You” or even tell his cast it was a musical until after they were signed up.

And I have to admit, that is a scary thought. Which does make you feel very alive, I must say. Nothing like a little light nausea to remind you you’re still kicking.

At the end of our messaging, my daughter said she was glad I was enjoying my life again. She knows there have been a lot of changes now that her Mother and I are no longer together, and I kind of went into a tailspin after her daughter died last year. Which is kind of embarrassing that she is the one worrying about me rather than the other way around, but here we are. I guess she figures if I’m out daydrinking with friends and committing to events a month in the future, everything must be okay.

You know what? She’s right. I’m back to scaring myself.

And if you’re not scaring yourself, you might as well be dead.

