What does it mean to be great?

What does it mean to be the greatest?

That is a complicated topic. No matter what field you bring up, there are always subfields or genres that pop up and make the argument more complicated.

Who is the greatest actor in Hollywood? Many would point to Tom Hanks, and yet someone somewhere would surely bring up that Hanks could never pull off an action movie role — which is why he needed more macho costars like Vin Diesel in “Saving Private Ryan.”

Being a guitar player, I have heard many, many arguments over who should be in the top five of the greatest guitarists of all time. And that is an impossible list considering all the styles of music.

I watched one YouTube video where this guy talked about all these fancy neoclassical guitarists. The faster and more complicated the solo, the better the player is, he seemed to think. And yet is that all that counts for greatness? Isn’t music supposed to evoke feelings? If you listen to a song and the guitarist doesn’t make you feel any emotion, shouldn’t that subtract from his greatness? (Or her greatness, let’s not forget Orianthi).

This YouTuber was dismissing Slash (Guns ’N Roses) and David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) because they weren’t as technically impressive as someone like Yngwie Malmsteen.

Okay, how about this? Let me play a sound clip of Slash’s solo from “November Rain” and Gilmour from “Comfortably Numb” and let’s see how many people randomly walking by on a sidewalk could guess the song or the band. Then play any Yngwie song off of any of his 20 albums and see if you can get a single person to guess the song title.

Three years ago I wrote a sports column about how Kevin Greene doesn’t get appreciated for his greatness as an NFL linebacker playing in a 3-4 defense. He was the greatest outside LB of his generation and the most productive in history out of the 3-4 alignment.

Some people compared him to Lawrence Taylor or some other great LB who played in a 4-3 scheme, but those guys had different job descriptions. It isn’t comparing apples to apples.

You don’t compare a shortstop to a third baseman even though they stand side by side on a baseball diamond. You don’t compare a closer to a starting pitcher. You don’t compare a leadoff man to a cleanup hitter. Okay, these are all baseball terms, but you wouldn’t compare Kevin Greene to Tom Brady, so why compare him to Luke Kuechly? He played more like Bruce Smith — compare him to Bruce Smith.

So what set me off this week? Some comments from the Talking Heads on ESPN about the hot start of the Golden State Warriors’ offense.

In case you haven’t gotten into the NBA season yet — which is understandable with the World Series and the NFL going on — the Warriors are as of this writing 7-1 with an offense average more than 124 points a game.

Some folks are already talking about how Stephen Curry is playing even better than ever. Now in his 10th season, Curry is on pace for a career high in points and shooting accuracy. Okay, he probably won’t keep this pace going. But what if he does? Do you give him the MVP award?

This has set off the Talking Heads again who complain that Curry already has two MVP awards and there are other deserving players.

That’s like saying Tom Hanks doesn’t deserve another Oscar because he won Best Actor for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump.” Oh wait, that happened, too, didn’t it?

It’s like there is some unspoken rule that we can’t let a person get too many accolades these days, even when they clearly earn them.

LeBron James is considered one of the greatest players of all time and has won four MVP awards. But none of those have come in the past five years when he has led his team to the NBA finals every time.

Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger have 17 Pro Bowl appearances and three Super Bowl wins. They are #2 and #7 in career passing yards and they are 4th and 8th in career TDs.

“Okay, Pro Bowls and Super Bowls are enough for these guys. We can’t let them get any more attention.”

Not even a single MVP between them? “Nope, not a one. Move it along here.”

So, Stephen Curry has five all-star appearance, three championships and two MVPs. Despite an outrageously hot start to the season, folks are saying he can’t win the MVP no matter what.

Why not? Some say he doesn’t get enough assists. Some that other guards like Russell Westbrook or James Harden get more rebounds. Some don’t like that he is quick and plays with finesse when these former players now talking on ESPN can recall how they were embarrassed by quick guys back in the day.

Curry had seasons where he averaged 7.7 and 8.5 assists, but the team didn’t go deep in the playoffs. Then Steve Kerr became coach and went to more motion and better team passing. Curry might average 5.5 to 6 assists, but the whole team is better.

As for rebounds, Westbrook gets a lot of rebounds because his teammates let him. Guys like Stephen Adams will box out offensive rebounders and keep the glass clear so that Russell can hop up and get the board. Adams averaged 5.1 offensive rebounds last season (which is way harder than on the defensive end) and yet only 4.0 defensive rebounds. He could have had more boards a game if he had been more selfish. So why should a guy get credit for a teammate handing him stats?

Curry is hitting shots from 30 feet away, often while dancing or hopping off one leg. That’s all him. A lot of times he doesn’t even use a pick or screen for this.

Some players like Kyle Korver shoot a high percentage from long range because all they do is stand in one spot and wait to be forgotten. Someone else makes the defense react, and then the ball is passed out to Korver who takes the shot only if he is open. This is why he only gets one or two baskets a game. Curry is making six 3-pointers a game, so he is having to shoot with defenders draped all over him.

Doing what he does even with the defense trying to stop him is truly impressive and should be recognized for its greatness.

