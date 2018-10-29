Ahead of her time

Zachary and Mary Smith built a magnificent home on Hines Avenue and Renfro Street where McDonalds and Ollie’s stands today. The home was the site of many social functions, not the least of which was the marriage of Katharine and RJ Reynolds on the morning of Feb. 27, 1905. - Shown here in this circa 1921 photo on her sun porch at Reynolda, Katharine Smith Reynolds accomplished a great deal in her short life, supporting many progressive programs from sanitary farming practices to funding schools for black students. She and RJ Reynolds had four children. He died just after moving to the 60-room bungalow in December 1917. She married again a few years later and died three days after giving birth to their only surviving child in 1924. - The tortoise shell comb was a common item for middle and upper class women through the 1800s and into the 1900s. They became less common as women turned to short bobbed hair cuts, a trend Katharine followed after the death of her first husband. This comb, given to the museum by family members of Virginia Crowell, belonged to Katharine Smith Reynolds. - News of Katharine Smith Reynolds’ death appeared on the front page of the Mount Airy News May 29, 1924 and another article reporting a delegation from Salem United Methodist Church attended the services was on page 2. She had given $20,000 for a new church building. The congregation had planned a dedication service in June so she could attend. Schools, factories, and stores in Winston-Salem closed for the funeral and thousands lined the route to the cemetery. - -

There is a hair comb on display at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Made of intricately carved tortoise shell and set with sparkling blue stones, it lays with other items a fashionable lady would wear for a special occasion in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Among the ornately beaded purses, fox stoles, and jewelry, you couldn’t be blamed for not noticing it but it is the only item we hold that belonged to one of the wealthiest women in North Carolina in her lifetime and a daughter of Mount Airy; Mary Katharine “Kate” Smith Reynolds Johnston.

She was eldest of Zachary and Mary Susan (Jackson) Smith’s six children. Her father’s family have been in Stokes County and Patrick County, Virginia, since well before the Civil War. Her mother’s families, the Jacksons and Hollingsworths, had been in Surry County for several generations.

After watching family members struggle in the War’s aftermath, Zachary and Mary worked together to build a successful farming operation on Old Sulpher Springs Road (now Crossingham Road) north of town, selling tobacco and other crops before moving into real estate including the Blue Ridge Inn.

They sent Katharine to Miss Graves School, a grade school for girls in Mount Airy in the 1890s which had many of the wealthiest families’ daughters as pupils. Her most important education, however, may have come from following her father as he traveled around town collecting rents and conducting business.

This was a time when few women owned land or businesses in their own right. Commercial organizations were “men only” and women nearly always needed a male relative co-sign to open a bank account but Kate was determined to get into the business world.

She studied business at the State Normal and Industrial School in Greensboro (now UNC-G) and, at the tender age of 23, she accepted a position as stenographer for her father’s first cousin, RJ Reynolds. In that position she was privy to business dealings of a world-class corporation.

She had apparently impressed RJ as letters held at Reynolda House Museum of American Art show. RJ wrote to Katherine at her parents’ home in Mount Airy on April 14, 1903, to thank her for accepting the position and compliment her maturity. “(It is) a good indication that I judged you correctly, as one of the few that is so constituted or has the capacity of enjoying whatever you may do that will make yourself most useful during life,” he wrote, “and be much happier than those who think so much about having a so called ‘good time’ with young people.”

They married two years later. He was 52 and she was 24 but by all accounts it was a love match.

A few months after their marriage he traveled to New York City for business. “I regret very much that I had to come to NY without my Dearest All,” he wrote. “Leaving under the voice (of his servant) ‘Miss Katharine is crying’ certainly was the most painful task I ever performed.”

Reynolda House was entirely her creation. She bought the land, held the deeds, managed the house, farm, village, and more than 100 employees. She was also a prolific philanthropist supporting social necessities such as orphanages, schools, night school for adults in Winston, churches, and suffrage efforts.

In Mount Airy she gave funds to build a larger church for the Salem United Methodist Church on Wards Gap Road where her family attended for many years and many are buried. She is also said to have given money for pews and other improvements at the First Presbyterian Church where her siblings attended services.

Folks can visit Katharine’s gracious home decked out as she instructed her staff to decorate for Christmas in her life there. Special tours, presentations, carol singing, and craft workshops planned from Nov. 14 till Dec. 31. Details can be found on the calendar at http://reynoldahouse.org/

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

