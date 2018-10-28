Do some soul searching, then vote

To the Editor,

Why should I vote?

How many times have you heard people say that and what they mean is how can 1 vote make a difference? If every person in Surry County who never bothered to vote in the past voted I am sure the difference in outcome would be clear.

Ask yourself is my country better now than two years ago? Are we as Americans tolerant of our neighbors who differ from our point of view? Or are we divided to the point of division where we are silently scared of displaying a bumper sticker or placing a sign in our yard because it might raise anger in someone who will damage our vehicle or become enraged enough to take a shot at us?

What has prompted these divisions? Could it be coming from a leader who belittles people on a daily basis or a Supreme Court judge who belittled a woman whose father is an alcoholic just to win his appointment?

Are your values the same as two years ago? Are you happy with the way lying has become commonplace? Where did that come from? Is it o.k. that our government leaders got to their positions because the ones who supported them had the most money?

Give it a lot of consideration. Due to early voting 14 days have been given to you to vote. Do you really have an excuse for not voting? I have confidence Surry County will have one of the greatest voter turnouts in years.

Anita Greene

Mount Airy