When God puts you on hold

“Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.” Jeremiah 33:3

This Scripture verse tells us to call upon God. This is something we do often, especially when we find ourselves in trouble. But notice, God tells us to call upon Him, but He does not tell us He will answer immediately. Sometimes god puts us on hold.

It is this way in the secular world in which we live. How many times have we had something urgent come up and we got on the phone and called for help from someone we felt could help us, but before we could say anything, the voice on the other end said, “Please hold,”? When we want help the last thing we want is to be put on hold.

Also, when we have something urgent we need taken care of, we do not like to talk to an answering machine. Before they invented answering machines we just kept calling until someone was home. But now in this age of technology, we find ourselves talking to machines.

I like this machine message: “Hi. This is John. If you’re the phone company, I already sent the money. If you’re my parents, please send me money. If you’re my financial aid institution, you didn’t lend me enough money. If you’re a friend, you owe me money. If you’re a female, I have plenty of money. Leave your message after the beep.

But listen, sometimes we call upon God when we need some help and it seems that God puts us on hold.

-Moses was on hold for 40 years in the desert before God spoke to him at the burning bush.

-Jesus let Lazarus die, and then waited several days before showing up at the cemetery to raise him from the grave.

Some of the greatest saints of God who ever walked on this earth were put on hold at some time in their life. But some call upon God when they need help and they get through immediately.

Why Does God Puts Some on hold?

Because God is testing their patience. It is not because He does not know where we stand on this subject. He is God and He knows already where we stand. He tests our patience so that we might know where we stand in the area of patience.

Look at James 1:2-3: “My brethren count it all joy when you fall into diverse temptations (different kinds of testing), knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.”

God may be testing our motives. Sometimes God has to put our prayers on hold because our motives for asking are not right. Like the widow lady who called upon God for a husband. She said, “God I am not asking you for a husband for myself. I’m asking you for a husband because my mother wants a son-in-law.”

Some requests for prayer are on hold because God sees that we need to repent of some unconfessed sins and transgressions against Him. Notice Isaiah 59:1-2: “Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save, neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear, but your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid His face from you, that He will not hear.”

Some believers are living their lives pretending everything is great when it is not great. They have unconfessed sins in their life and God has them on hold until they put away those sins and repent of them.

So, what do we do when god puts us on hold?

1. Hang in there, don’t hang up. Keep on asking of our wonderful Lord. “Ask (and keep on asking); Seek (and keep on seeking); Knock (and keep on knocking).

2. Find out why we are on hold.

3. Straighten it out with the Lord. Confess un-confessed sins and transgressions! Call on the Savior who will clear it up.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_David-Sparks-2.jpg

Dr. David Sparks

Dr. David Sparks is senior pastor of the Flat Rock Pentecostal Holiness Church.

