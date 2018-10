To the Editor,

Ms. Kate Rauhauser-Smith’s historical articles (like the recent “A Study of the Sparger family”) are well-written, delightfully informative and enhance the content of the “Lifestyles” section of The Mount Airy News.

Thanks to the editors for including her educational and entertaining items; and many thanks to Ms. Rauhauser-Smith for researching and writing them!

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy