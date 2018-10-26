Reader doesn’t like Most Wanted

To the Editor,

Wanting to know how ya’ll can put people in the most wanted section for something and no one has even tried to contact them? The most wanted section should be for killers, child molesters, and drug dealers. Yall just want to make it look bad on a lot of people that really haven’t done anything wrong.

How do ya’ll think family members feel when they see this? It’s innocent until proven guilty from everything I have seen. That’s not how ya’ll see it. There should be or maybe there is a law against what ya’ll are doing. Hope to see a big change in the most wanted section soon.

Jimmy Phillips

Mount Airy

Editor’s Note: The weekly Most Wanted Section, published each Sunday, is a compilation of individuals local law enforcement considers among their most wanted, regardless of the type of crime with which they are charged. The listing does not assign guilt, it merely states what a person is charged with and wanted for.