My middle-age spread in full swing

Jeff Linville News Editor

It was bound to happen. But are we ever ready?

At some point in the past few years I have gone from looking good for my age to “morbidly obese.” What the heck?

The doctor’s office has a chart on the wall based on a person’s height that says what your weight range should be from low to high. I’m nowhere near that range anymore.

For a person who stands 5-foot-10, I should weigh between 145-175 pounds, the chart says.

That sounds quite unrealistic, I tell the doctor. When I graduated high school with skinny arms and a flat chest I weighed 158 pounds. If I weighed 145 I would look like an Auschwitz survivor. (Tasteless, I know. But it’s what I really said).

The chart tells a truth people don’t want to hear, said the doctor, or something like that. I didn’t really want to hear what he had to say.

For most of my adult life I have weighed between 172 and 178. At one point I got up into the 190s, then went on a diet and got back down to 172 again.

Then right around my 39th birthday I started putting on weight. Over the next year I gained 25 pounds. I hit 200 for the first time in my life. Then over the next five years I would add two or three more pounds a year until I reached 218.

I was at a funeral for an uncle when a chunky cousin of mine noticed how heavy I was getting. He asked me what I weighed. I said 218, and he said, “Hey, you’re almost as big as me now. I weigh 228.”

I looked at his big belly and double chin and wondered how I got to be comparable to him. Do I look that way, too? How did I miss this?

I tried eating a little better. That shouldn’t be hard — I mean I still eat like a college student with a high metabolism. Cut back on the burgers, fries and pizzas, and the pounds should just fall off, right?

Not when you’ve hit middle age.

I think back to when I lost 25 pounds dieting. It seemed so easy. But then again, I was just shy of 30 at the time, which is a far cry from being a few days away from my 47th birthday.

I remember talking to an older gentleman at an office Christmas party. Marty was in his early 40s. The doctor said his cholesterol was 240, so Marty needed to change his diet.

“So for the next two months I ate lettuce. I don’t mean salad with ham and bacon bits and cheese and croutons all drowned in salad dressing. I mean lettuce for two months. I went back to the doctor, and he told me my cholesterol went up a point to 241. I walked out of that office, went straight to a steakhouse and ordered a sirloin.”

I think of the John Mellencamp song “I’m Not Running Anymore” where he sings of getting older.

I look in the mirror

What the hell happened to me?

Whatever I had has gone away

I’m not the young kid that I used to be

So I push the hair back out of my face

That’s O.K., I knew this would happen

But I was hopin’ not today

We all know that we get older, but we still don’t want to admit to it when it arrives.

Okay, so, well, I’m a little bit heavy. Big deal, right?

Then the doctor starts to explain the chart a little. If someone is 10 percent above the highest number for his height, then he might be considered obese — unless he’s muscular (which I no longer am). I argued that I am big boned, but apparently so does everyone else who exceeds the chart.

If you reach 20 percent above the big number, then you are starting to creep into morbid obesity.

With a high number of 175, my morbid obesity number would be 210 — and I weighed in at 214. Ouch.

Some consider BMI as a truer measure, which is taking your weight in kilograms (97.1 kg) and dividing it by your height squared (1.778 meters x 2). This gave me a number of 30.7, which lands in the range of 30-35 which is merely regularly obese on the BMI scale.

I don’t know why I feel pleased that I am merely obese.

It’s not just looking less attractive than you did when you were younger, the doctor explained. Morbid obesity in a middle-aged man (or older) means there is a greatly increased risk of developing a serious health issue over the next few years.

These issues can include heart disease, stroke, diabetes, sleep apnea, gallstones and certain types of cancers. Not to mention the strain on the spine of someone who has had a degenerative condition since he was 25.

Wow, this was serious news. This was some bad stuff.

Maybe we’ve gone too far in this whole idea of banning the terrible act of fat shaming. We’ve somehow made it acceptable to be obese. We have teenagers who are well off the weight chart for their heights — even with their better metabolisms. If I gained 40 pounds in the past eight years, what is going to happen to teens (who have already let themselves go) when they get older?

We’ve got to do something as a society to push healthier foods and more exercise. Otherwise, the alternative is pretty scary.

In fact, I was so upset on the way home that I had to stop and pick up a carton of Heavenly Hash ice cream.

I needed comfort food.

Jeff Linville News Editor

By Jeff Linville

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

