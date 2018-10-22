A study of the Sparger family

These men pose around a mule-drawn wagon of harvested peaches circa 1938, from Sparger Orchard on Slate Mountain east of Mount Airy. The orchard was established by B.F. Sparger in the late 1800s, pioneered pest control and cultivation practices that helped build fruit production into a major regional industry in the first half of the 20th century. They harvested apples, pears, and peaches among other fruits and nuts. - Built in 1891, the plug tobacco factory on Willow Street housed the Sparger Bros. Tobacco Co. until the Duke’s American Tobacco Trust put them out of business. Unlike most smaller cities that had only tobacco warehouses that shipped to larger cities, Mount Airy had at least eight tobacco factories turning out cigars, plug tobacco and snuff and providing strong employment for the region. - Spargers ran several area businesses such as this general mercantile advertised in the Mount Airy News in June 1897. James H. Sparger moved to Greensboro and operated a grocery. Walter A. established a cotton mill in Bristol, Tennessee. Several branches of the family moved to Texas where they operated wagonworks. - Charlotte “Lottie” Marshall Robertson, whose mother was a Sparger, is shown here with her husband, Charles L. Robertson. Lottie was Surry County’s first female minister, helping to establish the Friends Meetings in Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain, Westfield, and Pine Hill among others. She also served as a school teacher and, at 22, the White Plains postmistress. - -

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region’s history and some related displays at the museum.

If I am in a conversation that lasts more than five minutes chances are genealogy has come up in some way. I don’t just enjoy genealogical research, I think it’s fair to say I am obsessed with it. I want to know who came before. Why did they come here? What did they do? Who did they love?

The Wolfensberger Family Association is in town for their family reunion this weekend. Doesn’t sound familiar? How about Sparger? Members of the family have come from all over the country to celebrate their family and learn more about those who came before and the places they lived and I’ve been working on the local family history.

In August of 1730 Johannes Wolfensberger, his wife Anna Margaretha, and their four children from 9 to about a year, arrived in Philadelphia after 74 days crossing the Atlantic. They were on the leading edge of a wave that brought an estimated 55,000 immigrants from German-speaking regions of Europe to Pennsylvania between 1730 and 1756.

Such trips were incredibly dangerous. Ships’ captains, who saw the flood of human cargo in terms of revenue, routinely crammed ships with double the number of people they were designed to carry. The 3,000-mile trip could go as quickly as eight weeks or take as long as five months depending on wind and conditions at sea.

Passengers who relied on ship’s stores for food and fresh water were left in dire straits and sanitary practices weren’t really understood yet. Ships often arrived in port having lost 15 to 25 percent of their passengers.

Families such as the Wolfensbergers knew of the dangers. The cost was prohibitively high at 7 pounds sterling per adult, equivalent to a man’s wages for three to six months of farm labor. Half that for children 10 and under. Few could pay without going into debt or selling themselves into indentured servitude.

What could have driven them to take such risks? The European continent had been ravaged by a succession of religious wars. Catholic rulers fighting the Reformation. Various Protestant sects fighting each other. People and crops were trampled in the conflicts.

So they left, many accepting William Penn’s invitation to settle in a land of religious tolerance; Pennsylvania. The flow of Germans continued through that state into the fertile and plentiful land down the Shenandoah Valley and into North Carolina. John Wolfersberger, who’d arrived as a babe-in-arms in 1730, moved his family to Woodstock, Virginia, where he is buried.

From there several of his children moved to other areas of Virginia or to Ohio after the Revolutionary War. But one, John III, came to Surry County, where he married and settled near Friedberg Moravian Church below Winston-Salem then moved to land in Stokes County. When his wife, Christina, died, he went to Ohio with one of his sons, but he left behind a legacy in the form of children who would play key rolls in community building, politics, education, industry, and religion.

Family lore says this John is responsible for the name change. The story goes that the sheriff of Surry County was to serve John Wolfensberger with a summons for jury duty which all male landowners were required to do. The clerk, however, wrote the summons for “John W. Sparger.”

John and Christina’s children all retained the shorter name here, in Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, Nebraska and other regions of the country. Their grandson Murlin’s estate was more than 2,000 acres. His sons James H. and B. Frank ran Sparger Bros. Tobacco. Frank established the Sparger Orchard on Slate Mountain which led the state’s fruit industry for decades. The Sparger name appears in military rolls in nearly every conflict America has engaged in since her founding.

American heritage is young for most of us. If we’re not Native Americans we are descended from immigrants or slaves. Looking back can show us the root stock we come from. What we do with the future is our legacy.

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

