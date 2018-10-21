Council puts on rousing show

The stage was set. The lights were dimmed. The key actors entered the upstage area – each walking quietly and earnestly to their assigned seat. As if in unison, they glanced quickly at the audience – a modest mix of new and regular attendees who were there to enjoy the latest performance of the Theatre of the Absurd, held every other Thursday in Mount Airy by the City Council Players!

The Oct. 18 show was another stellar example of the council’s uninterrupted streak of delivering a rousing farce – interspersed with pops of high drama, unexpected comedy, and mostly mediocre acting.

Two guest actors rendered a brilliant performance in which they presented an “update” on the status of the city’s negotiations with the Barter Theatre. They carefully outlined three remaining challenges that stood in the way of an agreement being reached between the city and Barter; and noted the “essential” nature of having two ongoing feasibility studies completed – with the idea being that the information contained in those studies would help guide the city’s position in its ongoing negotiations for the theater/hotel complex.

Suddenly, a shocking element of surprise was introduced from Stage Right when Commissioner Jon Cawley boldly asked why any feasibility study was needed – when a decision had already been made by the city – several days earlier, in closed session – to suspend further discussions with Barter. The audience was stunned; and sat affixed as yet another voice erupted from Stage Left – when Commissioner Jim Armbrister echoed his colleague’s comments by sharing some of the contents of a letter that had been sent by the city to the theater. “The Board has elected to suspend negotiations with the Barter and seek alternative development proposals,” he said, reading from the letter.

The remaining council members, whose faces showed signs of mixed emotions, not the least of which was irritation, attempted a quick recovery – explaining to the murmuring audience that the “update” had been designed to share with the audience the reasons for their earlier decision. No one, of course, was able to explain why the most vital piece of information that came to light during the live performance – namely, that the council had already voted to nix the Barter talks – had not been shared prior to the misleading “update” being given.

The show ended quickly thereafter – but a fun time was had by all. Once again, the majority of the City Council Players delivered on their “business as usual” approach of intentionally misleading the citizens of Mount Airy and hoping they wouldn’t get caught in the process.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy