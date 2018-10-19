God’s love for the individual

Recently my wife and I were reading through the Bible for the year when we came to the first nine chapters of the Book of First Chronicles. It has variously been referred to as “The Book of Begats,” “The Desert of the Bible,” and “The Graveyard of Time.” Hundreds and hundreds of names appear on those pages and it might be easy to assume these folks of every background and character are somehow insignificant and forgotten, perhaps even by the Lord.

As we look at this graveyard and all these many names shown, I want to mention seven things true of every human being in the Bible.

First, each one was the object of God’s love. You can take your finger and casually put it anywhere on these names. God loved that person. God loved everyone who was named in the Bible. God loves everyone who is born into this world.

Second, every one of these was included in God’s redemptive purpose. You can look over the sea of faces in the world. As you go uptown to Mount Airy, every person you see is included in God’s redemptive purpose.

Third, each one of those whose name recorded in I Chronicles contributed some minute particle of his humanity not only to the human race, but in the lineage of Christ in some peculiar and mysterious way to the humanity of Christ – to the earthly body of the Lord Jesus. This illustrates that all believers are part of the body of Christ …. (His spiritual body). And makes some contribution to the total entity of the Lord’s presence in this world.

Fourth, each of these people are living somewhere. Look randomly at any of the names in the begats. If God were to call that person they would immediately rise up and stand forth and they would answer Him. That’s because there is such a thing as survival of personality. It’s a transcendant thing. So we can say that every one of these is living yet somewhere!

Fifth, each of these will have to stand before the Lord and give an account of his life! God is going to examine our lives. Realize that when you crawl into bed tonight that every minute of this day has gone on ahead of you and its waiting at either the Judgment Seat of Christ or at the Great White Throne Judgment.

Sixth, each one of these is predestined according to the foreknowledge of God to live in the world beyond us, and that is because of the survival of consciousness. You remember that rich man Jesus told about: he wasn’t unconscious. He might have been unconscious when he died, but he wasn’t unconscious the moment after he was dead, and he’s not unconscious now.

Finally, each one of these sealed his destiny by his own determined choice – by the exercise of his individual freedom, as a spiritual intelligent agent in this world – as we often say: a free moral agent.

So, all of these things are true and are no less true of every individual today. All of that puts individuals, no matter where they may live, in a different light than what the world might assume is the future. We can be thankful that “….God so loved the world the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Dr. David Sparks

Dr. David Sparks is senior pastor of the Flat Rock Pentecostal Holiness Church.

