Dishing dirt with the other assistants

The Prince of Chintz died on Monday. You may not have noticed, seeing as how chintz died a long time ago, and if you’re not the sort of person who keeps track of these things, you may have thought its Prince long gone as well.

I never met Mario Buatta — AKA the Prince of Chintz — the New York society decorator who single-handedly killed off modernism in the 1980s by designing penthouses, townhouses and country houses which made people who had made a lot of money look as if they were people who had inherited a lot of money.

But I did know one of Mario’s assistants. Which does not make me special. He was famous, or perhaps infamous, for firing assistants, all of whom he claimed were impossible to work with, a quirk often mentioned in the press.

Mentioned perhaps even more often — not so much in the press as over cocktails in the sort of chichi watering holes where assistants gather — was that the feeling was mutual. The Prince of Chintz — not to speak ill of the dead — was a piece of work.

Or at least, so it was reported to me by one of his many, many assistants. In fact, now that I think about it, it’s rather surprising I only knew one of them.

I wouldn’t say I was exactly friends with this particular assistant of whom I speak, but we were bound by our mutual membership in the exclusive club to which assistants of crazy creative people all belong.

And it is not speaking ill of the dead to say that all creative people are crazy, or at least the successful ones are. There is something about the particular combination of mad genius creativity and just enough business savvy to be successful that seems to universally result in sadistic behavior to assistants and underlings.

I think that’s why “The Devil Wears Prada” was so successful. There are just so many of us out there for whom the film resonated: so many who felt part of our lives had been human sacrifices on the pyre of The Great One’s creativity. And no matter how far we leave that part of our lives in the past, it still has the power to wake us up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night.

I know I still do. And it’s been almost 20 years.

I remember once a fellow assistant where I worked was planning an escape and polishing up her resume.

“Do you think I should include ‘Takes abuse well’ on my list of skills?” she asked me. We both laughed. We laughed because it was true. We laughed because we both knew it was perhaps our greatest skill. We had to laugh, or we would have cried.

Ultimately, we both escaped our servitude, and it has only recently become apparent to me that all of us who served as assistants to one of the great ones in order to learn the secrets of their success, learned a lot more of their secrets than the ones we were after, and the ones they thought we were after.

If they required us to take their dirty clothes to the laundry or the dry cleaners, we learned a few things. If we were required to clean their toilets, we learned some more. We could draw our own conclusions about the number and size of roaches we found in the ashtrays of their private offices after a closed door meeting back in the days when offices had ashtrays. Likewise the powder-speckled razor blades we might find in their office bathroom while cleaning their toilets.

There was much to be learned. And discussed over cocktails at the sort of chichi cocktail lounges in which we gathered at great expense to the ones of us who lived on our assistant’s pay. There was always a few of our number who relied more on their trust fund than their paycheck to make their way in the world, and they seemed to always be the ones to pick the place to drown our sorrows.

We shared our misery during those after-work happy hours. Which is to say that I know the secrets of not only the bosses I worked for but also those of the other assistants in my circle.

Which is exactly why I would never have an assistant. It’s beginning to look doubtful I will ever reach the level of success in which an assistant becomes a possibility. But even if it does, no thanks. I’ll pass.

None of the things I know is particularly valuable as none of my employers possessed real fame outside of their own small circle of influence.

But if one of them had, I’d have found myself a literary agent a long time ago.

So, no thanks, I’ll take care of my own dirty laundry, both figuratively and literally. And I will certainly clean my own toilet.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

