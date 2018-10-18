Assessing the Panthers so far

Jeff Linville News Editor -

About one-third of the way through the NFL season, the Carolina Panthers are still trying to establish an identity.

At 3-2, the good news is that the team is tied for third place in the NFC, so the playoffs are still very much in its grasp. The bad news is that there are seven other teams with three wins, so earning a wild card spot will be very difficult.

The Panthers under Coach Ron Rivera have been known for running the ball and playing tough defense.

On the surface, the defense still looks the part — the Panthers are fourth in total yards allowed. However, some teams haven’t had a bye week yet. Throw that in there, and Carolina is actually tied for 14th in yards allowed per game.

The team is 15th in stopping the run and 15th in stopping the pass, so it isn’t standing out well in either category.

The rushing yards allowed actually look worse when you consider that for the first half of the first game, the defense looked great. Luke Kuechly and the boys were knocking Ezekiel Elliott backward and held him to about two yards a carry.

Then in the second half, Dak Prescott completed a few passes, then Elliott started finding some big holes. If Dallas had continued to pound the ball, the comeback might have been successful. Elliott finished with an average of 4.6 yards a carry, which would have seemed impossible at the half.

Then Atlanta was without Devonte Freeman, but Tevin Coleman broke nearly a two-year streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher; and he did it in only 16 carries. Coleman and Ito Smith rushed 25 times for 153 yards, an average of 6.1 yards a try. That’s embarrassing.

Similarly, Cincinnati was without Joe Mixon, but Giovani Bernard averaged 5.1 yards a carry. But, Andy Dalton threw the ball 46 times, so Bernard had just 61 total yards. That makes the rushing total look misleading.

The best defensive effort of the year came against Saquon Barkley, but that allowed Eli Manning and the Giants to get the passing game going to the tune of 326 yards and three TDs.

Unfortunately that didn’t last as the run defense let Adrian Peterson look like his 2012 self when he averaged 6.0 yards a carry. His 17 carries for 97 yards comes to 5.7 yards a carry. Two other backs had three carries for 17 yards, which is also 5.7 yards a carry, so it wasn’t just Peterson.

Still, Carolina is 10th in scoring defense with 22.8 points per game. The reason the team isn’t better than 3-2 isn’t because of the scoring defense — it’s the scoring offense.

The Panthers are 17th with 24.2 points a game, meaning they are only 1.4 points better than their opponents on average.

In rushing yards per game, the team is fourth with 139.4. However, the passing attack is 26th at 222.4.

The receiving corps was supposed to be faster and more elusive this year. Norv Turner was supposed to make Cam Newton more efficient and more dangerous. So why is Cam below Cleveland, Miami and Denver?

In truth, Cam hasn’t been all that bad; it’s just that there has been some tremendous QB play so far this season. Cam is on pace to finish with a career high in quarterback rating, and he’s still just ranked 17th in the league right now among guys with at least 100 attempts.

Every season there are a handful of QBs who reach the rarefied air of a 100 rating, like Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers. This season so far shows 13 QBs this high (although Jameis Winston and Brock Osweiler haven’t played enough to qualify for league leaders).

So what is Newton doing well this season and what isn’t he doing?

Cam is still holding onto the ball longer than most QBs (although still less than teams did 20 years ago). He is 21st in average time to release among qualifying QBs at 2.78 seconds. Drew Brees gets the ball out in 2.52 seconds and Tom Brady in 2.58 seconds.

But then again Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers average 2.87, and they are doing quite well (a combined 30 TDs and 5 INTs), so extending plays works for them.

He is throwing a lot of short passes to Christian McCaffrey, but also to his slot receivers and comeback routes to wideouts. His average distance past the line of scrimmage on his completions is only five yards. That is seventh fewest in the league.

Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston (10.6) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (10.7) lead the league.

Cannon-armed rookie Josh Allen completed a pass that traveled 64 yards in the air. Cam and Derek Carr have the shortest completion by a starter at a little more than 39 yards traveled through the air (including the distance behind the line of scrimmage).

Surprisingly, the one place where Cam stands out this year is his completion percentage against what is expected of him.

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats has a feature where it looks at the QB’s completion rate compared to what should be expected of him based on how open the receiver was and the probability of getting the ball there.

Drew Brees does such a great job of scanning the field and finding the open man that he has one of the highest expected rates of completion in the league. Still, he is so accurate that he leads the NFL in outperforming expectations. Based on the receivers he chooses, Brees should complete 69.2 percent of throws, but he leads the NFL with a 77.9 percent rate. That is a difference of 8.7 percentage points.

Cam has been criticized over his career (including in this column) for being inaccurate. However, he ranks fifth this season in exceeding expectations. Based off the receiver chosen, Cam should be completing 62.8 percent of passes, but he is actually at 65.9, a difference of 3.1 percentage points.

Why is that important? Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers are all in negative numbers. They have players getting open, and they are finding the right guy to hit, but they aren’t getting the ball there as much as would be expected.

Bet you never would have said Cam is more accurate than Rodgers, Tom Terrific and Big Ben.

