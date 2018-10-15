Haunts abound in Mount Airy

It is said the ghost of A.P. Turnmyer haunts the sidewalk on Franklin where he was gunned down by Jack Frost Timmons. Others say they see the ghost of Turnmyre’s prize-winning standard poodle waiting for his master to return. People in the area say food or water put out for the black dog goes untouched by other dogs. Timmons never gave any explanation for the murder. - If you walk by the old JC Penney’s building at night you might see a man walking from one end of the old department store to the other as if looking for something or looking for a way out. The problem with that is, unlike this image from the early 1950s, the building now houses four different businesses with walls between each one. Maybe haunts are restricted to the walls we build, though. - People have reported hearing the distinct sound of coins being counted in the store front at the rear of the Chamber of Commerce & Visitors’ Center at the corner of Main Street and Moore Avenue. One woman, alone in the building late in the evening when it was still a bank, said the sounds were so clear she assumed her co-worker had come back and she was surprised when she came through the door to an empty room. - Moody’s Funeral Home was built at the corner of Market and Franklin streets in 1923 and operated for decades there. This postcard from the 1940s shows the company’s many hearses in front of the well-maintained building. The small door to the right of the awnings leads to the second floor. People working upstairs have heard the door buzzer ring many times but there’s never anyone there to ring it. Some have reportedly heard a woman weeping when no one was there. - -

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region’s history and some related displays at the museum.

“If you walk on Franklin Street stay to the bank side,” said my dear neighbor Cloyce Davis, “or Mr. Turnmyre will knock you down!”

“That doesn’t seem very nice,” I answered in surprise. I was in the habit of walking downtown at odd hours and, I told her, I’d never seen anyone who seemed to be any kind of threat.

“Oh, you won’t see him,” Ms. Davis explained, “He’s been dead 50 years, now.”

I don’t know about you, but that certainly got my attention. I’ve always been fascinated with ghost stories, especially the way people talk about them as if encounters with the spirits were as unremarkable as running into a friend at the grocery.

Ms. Davis, who herself has passed on now, was a practical, soft spoken woman with a contagious laugh. She and her husband Max owned the Davis Shoe Store on Main Street years ago, a place so narrow, she said, Max could almost touch both walls at the same time. It was just a few doors down Main Street from Turnmyre’s Drug Store which sat on the south west corner of Main and Franklin.

She told me of Arthur P. Turnmyre ‘s unexplained murder in December 1967 when Jack Frost Timmons shot the retired pharmacist in broad daylight. Turnmyre was locking the gate on Franklin Street at the foot of the stairs when, she said, Timmons approached and called his victim’s name. When Mr. Turnmyre saw Timmons’ gun he spun to get away but was felled by five bullets, one piercing his heart.

It seems, if folklore is to be believed, that his ghost is caught in an eternal loop repeating the moment when he turned to run for his life, and, occasionally, he bumps into some unfortunate person.

Ghost stories represent one of the oldest and most ubiquitous forms of literature around the globe, from China to Greece, Africa to the Americas. They can be as diverse as Homer’s ‘Odyssey’ from the 8th century B.C. to Charles Dickens’ Victorian cautionary tale “A Christmas Carol.”

Often, if we look closely enough, we can find the kernel of historical truth at the center of such tales. Talk to folks who live or work in the old buildings in town and, if they’re in the right mood, chances are you’ll find more than a few with unexplained experiences. Extra reflections in mirrors at the Gertrude Smith House, glassware that moves itself at Old North State Winery, a phantom candle in the upstairs window of the Moore House, the sound of change being counted in an empty office behind the Visitors’ Center.

For eight years the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has run Ghost Tours as a fundraiser, telling tales of terror from our downtown. Mark Brown gathered the stories people tell each other and bound them into a 90-minute tour. Some seem more plausible than others, some have obvious supporting facts. Others — well — t here is no guarantee that people don’t embellish those stories they heard their Pappaw tell when they were little.

Now, I’m not telling you ghosts are real or that they are the spirits of those who’ve gone before us. But, then again, I’m not telling you they’re not. Fact of the matter is, I don’t know what the explanations for ‘ghostly activities’ might be. Someday, I’m sure, we’ll understand the science and no longer be afraid of things that go bump in the night.

Until then, I will continue being thrilled by ghost stories and will love sharing them with visitors on the ghost tours because, whatever the reality might be, the stories are wonderful and the fact that we’re still telling them? That’s its own form of immortality and yet another way to enjoy history.

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

