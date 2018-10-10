Pay police more than code officer

This is a first for me, and I do not live in Mount Airy City limits. In regards to the proposal concerning payment for a city code enforcer, I think here again priorities are in the wrong place. I do not know what a code enforcer should be paid but I wish to mention a comparison.

My grandson is a police officer in a city in North Carolina that is larger than Mount Airy. He has a four-year degree in Criminal Justice, and works 12-hour night shifts — for considerably less than the minimum that is being considered as a beginning salary for a code enforcer.

He and all other law-enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day that they put that badge on and get in the patrol car. Let’s start paying them what they deserve!

Carol Hooker

Pilot Mountain