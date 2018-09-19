To the Editor,

A shocking 31 percent of the human population are Christian. Out of 6.9 billion people we are only 2.4 billion. Atheism is destroying Christianity drastically and will continue if not stopped.

Atheist Richard Dawkins said “I am against religion because it teaches us to be satisfied with not understanding the world.” Atheist Christopher Hitchens said “Human decency is not derived from religion. It precedes it.” Atheist Daniel Dennett said “Philosophers’ Syndrome: mistaking a failure of the imagination for an insight into necessity. Christianity may not be what a lot of people want, but it’s what God wants us to do.”

Despite these claims, Christianity is real because it focuses on the worshipping of God, not the church, therefore you can’t say that Christianity is a lie. NKJV 1 Corinthians 12:27, “Now you are the body of Christ, and members individually.” This says that God is in us, not in the church.

I am a Christian myself and I know that for a fact that every time I do something that is a sin in the Bible things go wrong. When I pray for forgiveness everything works out okay. Every time I do what God wants me to do, things go exactly to plan. For example I got the idea to make this speech when I had the chance. When I started making this speech everything ran smoothly, no kinks whatsoever. I even have a wonderful testimony that will show with you that Christianity is real, that he will reward those who are loyal.

When I was still a baby, my mom noticed a change in my left eye in one of my pictures and took me to Dr. Hennis, who said there was something there but he wasn’t sure of what. He then sent us to Dr. Young. A couple of weeks later, Dr. Young said it could be Coats’ disease or retinoblastoma. Dr. Wright said the same thing as Dr. Young. Later my bone marrow and spinal tests were clear.

March 9, 2005 the doctors removed my left eye due to an unknown disease and severe glaucoma. Testing came back positive for retinoblastoma. I wore an eye patch until March 16, 2005 when doctors decide to start chemo due to leaked liquid from my eye. Chemo lasted from March 22, 2005 to May 11, 2005. On June 9, 2005 I was declared cancer free. God blessed me throughout my time of testing.

I am blessed and I am proud to repeat NKJV 1 Peter 3:15, “But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear.”

These atheist are wrong, because after my surgery I got a lot of letters, even one from Germany! All of them were praising the Lord for letting everything fall through. God is no illusion, He is what is missing in many hearts. Instead they fill it with drugs or alcohol. Christians feel full because they have something important to look forward too. Christians are more willing to help others, or else I would not be sharing this today. For God says in NKJV Mark 16:15, And he said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.”

All of these atheist arguments can be proved wrong because they all have flaws, every atheist has different arguments while Christians have the same response every time.

God has blessed many, and I am just one of the many, I hope that you would understand that Christianity is real. In fact it is what God wanted from humanity, His children. For it all ends with the best gift anyone could ask of, Heaven. A shining golden city and no sign of negative attitude.

With a man whose clothes are as white as snow, standing beside you like a caring father.

Cody Kirsch

Mount Airy