Reader dislikes news coverage

To the Editor,

I have been taking The Mount Airy News for more than 40 years, and I wish the paper would not be so liberal. I thought about not renewing, but I want my newspaper. I just want it to be more like how people feel in this community.

I get aggravated when I see so many negative things about President Trump and the Republicans in office. We don’t see anything about the Clintons and corruption from them. The press is all over what is happening with the Supreme Court appointment right now and a woman speaking against him in the last minute. It also upsets me how the Democrats treated him.

I would like to see my newspaper share more of the way people feel in this area instead of being so liberal.

Rawley King

Mount Airy