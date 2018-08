To the Editor,

I am glad to see that the city (Mount Airy) is considering employing a project manager for the Spencer’s project, easily the largest project the city has undertaken in years. The best time tested project manager in Surry County, perhaps in North Carolina, is Mayor David Rowe.

Ask the mayor to lead the project, even if it means relinquishing some of his official city duties for a time.

Dennis Thompsom

Pilot Mountain