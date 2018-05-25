Mark chapter 5: The other two

In last week’s article, we looked at how Jesus healed the possessed man of Gadera, delivering him from demonic influence. That man’s life was dramatically changed, as he went from pitiful to powerful publishing the Lord’s character of compassion and help.

Jesus’ character of love and assistance for the believer is reflected throughout the Gospels and the New Testament. He wants to provide so much more than just forgiveness of sins and a heavenly home. Although if that was all He offered it would be an overflowing glorious plenty, but He is always a very present help in time of need (Psalm 46:1) because He loves us so much. We see this in the second part of Mark chapter 5.

We pick up in verse 21 where Jesus returns to the other side and many people are gathered to hear Him teach. Jairus, who was one of the religious leaders came and begged Jesus to come to his house and lay His hands on his daughter, as she was at the point of death. Jairus made a faith statement to the Lord when he said she will live if You lay hands on her.

She will live, not she might, or we have tried everything else maybe this will work. He said she will live. Jairus’ faith in the healing power of Jesus saved his daughter’s life. In verse 24 we see that Jesus went with him. Jairus’ faith connected with and moved Jesus. Our faith does the same thing today.

Jesus probably had an agenda when He came back from Gadera. Jairus was looking for Jesus, Jesus was not looking for him. But Jairus’ faith request got results, and Jesus was on His way to heal that little girl, because that is His character.

The focus changes in verse 25 and we see a certain woman with an issue of blood for 12 years, who had been to many doctors and spent all that she had. In spite of all the medical care, she was no better, and in fact she was worse. This woman, who was probably feeling hopeless after 12 years of no results, said to herself, “if I can just touch His clothes, I will be healed and whole.”

She had to say this to herself because no one would be around her, as she was considered unclean, an outcast, diseased and untouchable. She was taking a huge risk by just coming out in public, much less approaching Jairus and (gasp) touching Jesus. She could very well have been sentenced to death as a result. That day she had a decision to make, either stay in the house and complain about how bad it was, or by faith pursue healing that was available with Jesus.

She chose to take action. Faith takes corresponding action toward the goal. This is what James chapter 2 means in saying faith without works is dead. Faith has to be spoken and declared, as both the woman and Jairus did. Faith has to have action, as both came to Jesus, they did not stay at home.

For example, if you are believing for a job, you have to put in applications. You cannot sit on the couch and say you are believing for a job without corresponding action. Faith without works is dead. We must take action toward our goals, connected with the Lord. The most important component of faith as being connected and communicating with the Lord, knowing how much he loves us and his great desire to help us.

Next week’s article will examine the outcomes for both of these people who believed Jesus would help them, spoke their faith and made corresponding action.

John Pulliam https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_john-Pulliam-MA-news-pic-3.jpg John Pulliam