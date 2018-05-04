Connecting with God’s love

In the previous two articles, we have discussed God’s great love for us, and the overwhelming desire in His heart to bless and help His children, which is God’s character.

In this article, we will examine how to connect with the fullness of His love, and to access His help and guidance in a real way for our lives. This is His will for us. He desires to be intimately involved in every area of our lives, but the level of His closeness depends on us.

He has a continual perfect desire for this connection, but it is we who fluctuate. Some days we are praying earnestly, quoting Scripture, and seeking God’s face, but then other times our focus is completely on the problem at hand, and we are oblivious to our Father’s outstretched helping hand. His desire and abilities do not change, it is we who fail to connect with Him, and these may be some of the times that we ask, “where is God, why is he not helping me?”

The fact is, He is not missing it, we are. If we ever find ourselves thinking “where is God,” or “why is He not moving in this situation,” we need to recognize that our thinking is off track. He is perfect in His love and desire to help us, the Word is perfect and will do what it says it will do (Isaiah 55:11), so the problem is with us, more specifically our lack of focus or faith.

If we believe (faith) in His perfect love for us and great desire to bless us, then we can surmise that our focus is probably on the problem and not the solution (Him). Jesus said several times in the New Testament, if we would ask he would help us (John 14:13-4, Matthew 7:7-11, etc.). Asking implies faith and focus. When we are engaged with Him, we activate His power into our situation, which will always bring results.

The New Testament is full of examples, and Mark chapter 5 is one of these where Jesus confirmed for a believer that their faith had accessed a desired result from Him. The woman with the issue of blood, in verse 28, declared that if she could just touch His garment, that she would be healed. She did not say that she hoped so, or that she might be healed. She had a confident expectation in Him. In fact, the Bible does not say that He was looking for her. But she was pursuing Him for a desired result, and she accessed it with her faith, which Jesus confirmed in verse 34.

She did not sit on the couch and hope that it would happen. No, instead she pursued a closeness with Jesus, and was confident that He would help her. That same focus and faith that the woman had, will bring results for us as believers. She got her miracle, so we should follow that example, and reach out with focused faith to receive our miracle.

The Bible says in 1 Corinthians 1:20 that all the promises of God or yes and amen, which means that we can have a confident expectation that as believers, the Word is written to us and for us by God Himself, the Creator of all should read the Scriptures with this perspective, knowing that He wants us to say, and do, and be, and have what he said. Peace Scriptures such as John 14:27 for Philippians 4:6-8 (there are several more) are written as our connection to His peace. Joy Scriptures such as John 15:11 are where we access His joy.

This format holds true for every other need we will ever have in this life. Jesus said in John 10:10 that he came so that we could have an abundant life. Let us look into the Scriptures and find all that is available for us as believers, and receive at all to the full! This is our strongest connection to our heavenly Father and our wonderful Savior. Thank you Lord!

John Pulliam