Minister congratulates colleague

To the Editor,

What a delight to open the Mount Airy News and see on March 10 the great news that Bonnie, as she is known in Mount Airy, has been selected by the Board of Bishops of the AME Zion denomination, to be President of that worldwide Spiritual body.

Such a selection by such a group shows the hand of God at work in the life of one in whom he is well pleased. It also shows his confidence in one’s spiritual life and commitment to his work, in calling them to leadership and service among his own, the AME Zion church on earth. What a wonderful thing to be selected by God and by a religious body of fellow bishops.

Bonnie Hines is the daughter of Rosco Hines and the late JoAnn Gwyn Hines. She grew up in Mount Airy and attended North Surry High School where I got to know her and to have Bonnie as a student.

Bonnie and her parents and sisters attended Saint Paul AME church in Mount Airy. It was in that Christian family, church and community that she was nurtured and grew in her faith.

Bonnie, after becoming a member and minister of the AME Zion denomination served as pastor of First AME Zion Church in Log Angeles before being elected bishop. Bonnie is the first woman bishop and first woman President of the Board of Bishops of the AME Zion Denomination. This denomination is governed by a Board of Twelve Bishops serving different areas of the world. Bonnie served as Bishop of the AME Zion church in West Africa covering more than 450 churches in Liberia, Ghana, the Ivory Coast and Togo. Her most recent appointment has been as Bishop of the South Atlantic Episcopal District which includes South Carolina and Georgia.

Those of us who have known Bonnie, Rosco and JoAnn Hines, share in the family’s joy of Bonnie’s success and the great way she has been a servant of our Lord Christ. We know that God will continue to guide her in her work for His church. Those who do not know Bonnie or the family can take note that God can take one from Mount Airy, raise them up in doing great things. In that we all rejoice.

Congratulations Bonnie, well done.

Rev. Dennis W. “Bud” Cameron,

Minister of Franklin Heights and Maple Grove UMC