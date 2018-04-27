Understanding the love of God

God, who created all things, loves us so much. He loves all of us even in our current condition. Everyone needs to know this. His love for us has been misrepresented. It is unconditional and that means it does not depend on our performance (I’m really thankful for that). His love for us is perfect, which means He cannot love us any more than He does. His love is maxed out for us.

Most people know, or have at least heard of John 3:16, which says that God loves each individual so much that He allowed his son to die for us. Jesus told the disciples that there is no greater love than a man lay down his life for his friends. And that’s what Jesus did for us because of His great love for us. Jesus died on purpose for us, and Father God allowed it because they love us so much. Jesus’ death and resurrection allowed us to have the opportunity to be reconnected with our Creator at an intimate level.

The price has been paid, and all we have to do is accept it.

We hear the term salvation or getting saved, and it is often presented in an overcomplicated manner. Salvation is saying “Lord, I want to connect with You. I know I need You, and I know You can help me. And I know that You want to help me in every area of my life.”

Romans 10:13 (KJV) states salvation most simply, saying “whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” This activates our connection at the deepest level, which is our spirit. And then we cultivate that relationship with daily contact, talking with him, and being sensitive to his responses and direction. Reading the Word and learning about His character and His desires for the believer is an absolute necessity. The more you know about someone, the closer you can be.

One of the greatest things I’ve learned about Him over the years is that I have His undivided attention. I don’t have to go find Him, or be on standby, or leave a message, or any of that. He hears me immediately. Knowing this truth enhances my level of communication. I never wonder if He heard me or did he understand, or did I say it right.

He is a loving father not an angry God. As believers we are His children, and He is always trying to help us. Jesus said in Matthew chapter 7 that even in our best human efforts to be good parents, “how much more will our Heavenly Father give good gifts to those who ask.” His love is so much stronger and more consistent than ours on our best day. And His love never varies, it is always perfect.

Ephesians 3:17-20 tells us that Christ will dwell in our hearts by faith, which allows us to be rooted and grounded in love. Rooted and grounded implies stability and security, being fed consistently. It is in that perspective that we can be able to comprehend and appreciate the magnitude and greatness (breadth, length, depth and height) of His love for us. Verse 19 tells us that we can experience the love of Christ which passes natural knowledge and explanation, and when we are connected in that love with Him and Father God, it is there that we are filled with all the fullness of God.

Wow, feeling full and completely loved by the Creator! From that perspective we are able to receive and expect what verse 20 says: that he desires to do “exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think” in our lives, according to the power that works in us. That power is being connected and enjoying His great love for us.

John Pulliam is director of Choose Life Counseling Services and pastor of Word of Faith in Mount Airy.

