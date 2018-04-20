The Lord our healer

Psalm 103:2-4 is an instruction to the believer, saying “Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits: Who forgives all your iniquities, Who heals all your diseases, Who redeems your life from destruction, Who crowns you with lovingkindness and tender mercies” (NKJV).

This passage is telling us to be continually mindful of the broad range of blessings that our loving heavenly Father graciously bestows upon His children daily. We should recognize how much He loves us and the fact that He is always trying to help us. He is constantly flowing helpful communication to the believer, and we should be steadily working to improve our ability to hear and receive His guidance and direction.

He only wants the best for us. God is not trying to hurt us to teach us a lesson or trip us up to see if we will fail. That is what the enemy does. Jesus made this clear in John 10:10 explaining that the thief/devil comes to steal kill and destroy but He/Jesus came that we can have life and have it more abundantly. Furthermore, examine the Gospels and we find Jesus always teaching, helping, and healing, never hurting anyone to teach them a lesson. He never rejected a request for healing under the pretense of God trying to teach them a lesson with sickness or infirmity.

In Luke chapter 13, Jesus made it clear that Satan had caused the woman to be bowed over for 18 years, not God teaching her a lesson. The only people who did not receive healing from the Lord were those who did not seek it and those who did not believe that he could or would.

Mark chapter 6 tells us that Jesus could not do any mighty works in his hometown because of their unbelief. Jesus did not suddenly lose his power to heal, the problem was that those people would not believe and receive healing He wanted them to have.

The woman with the issue of blood in Mark chapter 5 confidently stated that if she could just touch His garment, she knew she would be made whole. She did not question His ability or His desire to heal her. Some misguided believers would strongly acknowledge God’s ability to heal, but question His desire to do so. Luke 5, Matthew 8 and Mark 1 all document the account of the leper who came to Jesus saying, “I know you can heal me, I just do not know if it is your will/want to.” Jesus quickly made it clear that it was His will and desire to heal the man, and He did. It is important that we as believers apply this truth into our lives.

God is well able to help us, and He desperately wants to. Psalm 103 tells us that He heals all of our diseases; 3 John v.2 tells us to prosper and be in physical health, even as our soul prospers (mental health). Jesus promised us in John 14:13 that if we would ask He would always help us. Jesus said many times (Matthew 7, et al.) to ask and receive. ]

His healing is for physical, emotional, mental, relational, and whatever else needs repair. This is God’s will for us. His Word is His will for us. Let’s believe and receive it! Blessings!

John Pulliam is director of Choose Life Counseling Services and pastor of Word of Faith in Mount Airy.

