This coming Sunday, March 25, is known as Palm Sunday in the Christian Church. Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Passion Week, and The Lord Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem before His crucifixion.

The world calls this “the Easter Season.” Biblically, it is called “Passover.” In a few days from the Triumphal Entry, the Lord Jesus Christ would die on a cross during the Passover Feast, as the true Passover Lamb.

For hundreds of years, thousands upon thousands of Jews had been crowding into Jerusalem for this annual spring feast, when they would rehearse their exodus from Egypt under the leadership of Moses. They would remember how God had instructed them to kill a lamb, and sprinkle its blood on the lintel and doorposts of their houses.

At midnight, when death passed over the land of Goshen as the tenth and final plague, if blood was not on the doorposts, death came to the firstborn of that household. If blood was on the doorposts of a house, death passed over, meaning death did not touch anyone in the household. Thus we get the Hebrew word for Passover (Pesacvh), which means “to pass or hover over.” (Ex. 12) The Hebrews were delivered from Egypt that very night.

The blood sacrifice, the blood of the passover lamb, was intended to provide atonement for man’s sin. The sacrifice was a substitute to bear the sins of the individual. In Biblical typology, the Lamb was pointing to the Lord Jesus Christ. When Jesus rode into Jerusalem on that first Palm Sunday, He rode in as the true sacrificial, Passover Lamb. Every lamb slain in the sacrificial system in the Old Testament had only been a foreshadow of this one true Lamb to come.

The Bible calls Jesus “The Lamb” 32 times. Shepherds were among the first to visit this one, born in a stable. When John the Baptist saw Jesus coming toward the Jordan River, he looked up and exclaimed, in John 1:29: “Behold the Lamb of God, Who takes away the sins of the world.” Rev. 13:8 says that Jesus is “the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.”

When Jesus hung on the cross of Calvary, man’s sin was imputed to His sinless, spotless spirit, and this Lamb of God died a sinner’s death in our place, making it possible for every man, woman, boy and girl to be cleansed of all sin.

At the exact hour that the Passover Lamb would be slain, the Lord Jesus died on that cruel Roman Cross. There would never be a need for another blood sacrifice. Jesus paid it all. When one accepts the finished work of Jesus on the Cross, Jesus’ blood is applied to the doorpost of his heart, and he passes from eternal death to eternal life.

That is why this Sunday believers all over the world will wave palm branches and sing, “Worthy is the Lamb!”

Jim Vaught is minister at Calvary Assembly of God in Mount Airy.

Jim Vaught https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_picture-Rev-Jim-Vaught-3.jpg Jim Vaught