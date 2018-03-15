Are real men going the way of 8-track?

Recent conversations with some female friends brought up some interesting ideas about dating in today’s world.

One friend grew up on a farm and likes to ride motorcycles.

She said she wanted to find “a real man.”

Finding a real man is tough these days, she and some of her friends agreed. Men seem to either be overly sensitive wimps or go to the opposite extreme and act like overbearing jerks. What happened to big, strong men who know how to treat a lady?

Another female friend said that it seems like we’re headed toward some society where there is only one gender because the men are seeming more and more girly.

It’s like we’re seeing the “wuss-ification” of the American male, she believes.

I’m sure glad they said something because I’ve been thinking the same thing myself for years.

Back in 2000 Mel Gibson did the movie “What Women Want.” I remember watching it with my wife, and we both laughed several times. A few years later I saw the movie again, and it hit me differently the second time around.

Mel’s character is an arrogant womanizer who gains the ability to hear women’s thoughts. And then he hears what they think about him, and it changes him. That’s good, he needed to be taken down a peg or two.

However, by the end of the movie, he’s changed so completely that he doesn’t even resemble the person he was before. It is like the whole purpose of the movie was to turn Mel into a woman.

Last weekend I was visiting my mom when a favorite old movie came on: “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.”

John Wayne is the toughest guy around, but he tips his hat to the ladies and brings a cactus blossom to his sweetheart. Jimmy Stewart will stand up to the worst outlaw in town, but he also rises from his chair every time a lady enters the room.

Too often these days it seems like if a fellow carries himself like a man, he is looked down upon.

Unless you’re watching The Rock in some action movie, the big, strong man is often portrayed as a bully; maybe he even beats his wife.

That’s no man.

A strong man stands up for himself and those he cares about; he doesn’t need to intimidate and/or assault people.

He does things that nobody notices like positioning himself between a woman and city buildings — because someone might come out of an alley to mug them. Or he might sleep on the side of the bed closest to the door when staying in a hotel room — just in case someone breaks in.

There were times when I carried a jacket out and about— not because I was chilly, but because I thought my wife might become cold and need it.

Many people have offered their opinions on the Nikolas Cruz school shooting in Florida, but I have kept my mouth shut for the past four weeks.

This case may be different than other school shootings because of the warning signs that Cruz suffered from some type of mental illness before erupting on Valentine’s Day.

In some of the other cases, however, there seems to be something lacking in the boys’ world view that allows them to act in such an unnatural fashion.

These shootings are not the work of honorable men. I can’t help but wonder what kind of role models these boys had in their lives. A real man would be able to work out his differences with another party without turning to mass murder. Or he could have the maturity to walk away from someone with whom reason doesn’t work.

Okay, sure, the manly approach might still result in some violence at times. But as Kenny Rogers sang in “The Coward of the County,” “Sometimes you gotta fight when you’re a man.”

A man can walk away from a fat lip or a bloody nose or a black eye, but a bullet to the brain is final.

If a man is at fault, that fellow might even agree that he deserved to get his butt kicked.

Like the John Mellencamp song “Cherry Bomb” says: “One night, me with my big mouth, a couple of guys had to put me in my place. When I see those guys these days, we just laugh and say, ‘Do you remember when?’”

Perhaps there is some thread of an answer to be found in letting kids channel their anger in a controlled setting.

I’m not suggesting we go all Brad Pitt and start Fight Club franchises all over the country. But, school sports teams or youth karate lessons could be a pressure valve that keeps boys from exploding violently.

Heck, just recess in general can be helpful in expending energy and making classrooms better behaved.

That certainly wasn’t the case when my kid was at St. Paul School in Cana, Virginia a decade ago. The school was working on the playground area for three years so the kids couldn’t go outside for recess.

So much of the argument these days centers on gun laws and easy access. As a gun owner myself, my opinion is going to be slanted there. However, there does need to be some examination into our society and how we raise children that can explain why these boys take such drastic measures.

And having some strong role models seems like a good start.

Jeff Linville News Editor

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

