Reader: Mount Airy great, but…

Dear Editor:

My wife, Bobbie, and I relocated from Florida to Surry County a few years ago after having searched a great deal of the United States looking for real old time and bluegrass music. We were attracted to this area by the music heard during the Thursday Night Open Jams and the Saturday WP AQ live radio broadcasts, and also found on the streets of Mount Airy in good weather. We found that Mount Airy is centrally located to several jams and dances and that beach music is produced at an amphitheatre specially built for it.

We happily mark our calendar each year for the Mount Airy Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers Convention, the Tommy Jerrell Festival, Mayberry Days, and the Autumn Leaves Festival. We also found in Surry County the most friendly folks of all those we met during our travels around the country. We are very happy to have made the move here.

Nothing is ever perfect, however. I believe that Mount Airy would be wise to improve and build on what they have now – a good reputation for old-time mountain music, bluegrass, bluegrass gospel, and beach music. String musicians, who freely give their time and God-given talents to play on the street as well as support the various scheduled musical functions at little or no cost to the producers, really have no warm, dry, or air-cooled pickin’ parlors in which to play.

There are several areas along Main Street that were supposedly constructed for musicians to use; however, none of those are enclosed or even roofed — except for a small gazebo, which provides very little cover for musicians and none for fans. Unless they are invited to be part of the two hour Saturday Merry-Go-Round at the Earle Theatre or care to participate in the two hour Thursday Evening Jam (also at the Earle), they have no places to play in bad weather.

Unfortunately, the Earle Theatre (owned and managed by the Surry Arts Council) has several significant deficiencies, which, if not corrected, may eventually result in adverse legal action.

The stairs to the stage are nothing more than an accident waiting to happen. Needed are much more substantial railings to prevent falls. Also, there are no provisions for handicapped or disabled persons to access the stage. Anyone in a wheelchair or using crutches who wants to be on stage has no way up or down. Also not available are first floor bathrooms in the Theatre – another problem for the handicapped or disabled.

There is definitely a shortage of good venues for musical presentations in Mount Airy. Sometimes scheduled presentations for the open-air amphitheatre bump presentations at the Earle Theatre due to inclement weather.

I hope that those who manage Mount Airy’s entertainment resources will soon commit the funds needed to provide musicians and their fans more comfortable and safe places to enjoy their music. I believe that the more music Mount Airy provides, the more enhanced will be Mount Airy’s reputation for entertainment in the future.

Sam Ward

Elkin