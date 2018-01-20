DACA = Dems Against Common Americans

As I sit here on Friday, a stare-down is continuing in Washington over a spending bill that was threatening to shut down the federal government at midnight.

First of all, it’s bad enough that members of Congress — representing both parties — are so irresponsible they can’t handle a basic function such as adopting a budget, something state and local governments, businesses and families routinely do. This is evident not just with the spending plan, but virtually any issue of consequence to address our nation’s many woes.

The problem is that members of both parties are more interested in pleasing their corporate donors and other special interests than they are helping rank-and-file Americans. Senators and representatives largely have become a privileged class who believe they don’t have to play by the rules, ones they themselves make.

Although people like myself are paid to offer these kinds of observations in the dim hope they might actually elicit change, I wholeheartedly believe change won’t occur unless some major overhaul in Washington replaces most of the present leadership.

While the fiscal irresponsibility surrounding the recent budget impasse has been sickening in and of itself, the really disgusting thing is how congressional Democrats have tied their support for a spending bill to relief for DACA participants.

You know, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Dreamers) program that gives special treatment to hundreds of thousands (and maybe more) illegal immigrants brought by their illegal immigrant parents to this country as kids “through no fault of their own.”

Now they are young adults who are all military heroes, heart surgeons or Rhodes Scholars with spotless criminal records, and despite being such great and talented people aren’t depriving legal citizens of jobs.

Even if all that were true, it’s disgraceful to see how the Democratic Party has been putting the interests of DACA participants above those of our military personnel who suffer from shutdowns, including not getting paid.

When was the last time Democrats went to bat to such a degree for our own inner-city youths who are “Dreamers” deprived of a good education or economic opportunities while Dems cater to people who shouldn’t be here in the first place?

When was the last time the Democrat Party was all in to help veterans plagued by homelessness and unemployment?

To be honest, the Democrats once were the party of the working man, which somewhere along the way was hijacked by far-left cultural elitists. They deal in a currency of identity politics which sees issues such as who uses what bathroom as more important than those aiding the common man.

While their unwavering desire to avoid doing anything that in any way inconveniences illegal aliens (at the expense of legal Americans) is part of this trend, the truth is Democrats are selfishly motivated.

As Sen. Ted Cruz remarked during the 2016 presidential campaign, another definition for illegal immigrants is “undocumented Democrats.” And obviously with their core support among real Americans dwindling to the point their party basically has rendered itself irrelevant, Democrats are seeking a ready-made group of subservient voters.

This can be accomplished by legalizing the DACA group and any other non-citizens on which Democrats can lay their hands.

Here again, the common man is lost in the shuffle.

As long as there are homeless veterans whose needs are not being met, people mired in poverty through governmental policies and additional conditions “through no fault of their own” and other legal residents in need, not one bit of energy should be devoted to assisting illegals.

Given that many people from other nations have spent years and untold sums of money to become U.S. citizens the right way, I personally won’t be satisfied until every person now within our borders illegally is deported once and for all.

We either have laws and rules, or we don’t. And build that wall.

You can’t convince me this wouldn’t benefit legal Americans by freeing up jobs they supposedly won’t take, including better-than-average construction positions often occupied by illegals. Along the way companies — yes, many of which grease the Republican wheels with donations — would be forced to pay decent wages rather than exploiting cheap labor.

The first ones who should be deported are the parents of Dreamers, who when described as people brought here “through no fault of their own” is another way of saying it was somebody’s fault — theirs.

In the meantime, DACA will continue to be another way of saying Democrats Against Common Americans.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce is a staff writer for The Mount Airy News. He may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

