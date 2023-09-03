Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com
It was around 1900 when George Washington Easter (1878-1947) and Alice Faye Berrier Easter (1878-1963) came from the Flower Gap area of Carroll County, Virginia, and hewed a log cabin home from the wildwoods of Stewart’s Creek Township in Surry County.
Like generations before them, they lived out their entire working lives behind horse and plow; digging a living from the rocky hillsides and creek bottoms.
They were my grandparents; “plain old country folk” who were, according to their neighbors, “Good people who don’t bother nobody.” They never owned an automobile nor a radio, never had electricity, or a well and carried water from a spring. They never took a break from the daily chores and, except for corn-shuckings, house and barn raisings, they “did it themselves,” with their only vacations being church meetings, family reunions and funerals.
They had a “hard row to hoe” early on, but they made it work and as the years passed, they built a nice two-story frame home beside the log cabin, which I came to know quite well; where my Pa, his brother and two sisters grew up.
We lived on a hilltop a mile away and the road to Grandpa’s house was downhill all the way. Come summer time, good things to eat grew everywhere down there and he did not care what I ate or how much. On cold winter days, I warmed by his rock and mud fireplace, one side then the other, while he popped home-grown popcorn in a wire-screen popper held over the roaring flames; “the best popcorn I ever seen.” I also churned butter for Grandma who told me, “Don’t churn too hard or you’ll slop the milk out.”
The fire place was in the kitchen where they lived and come night time, they slept in a straw-tick bed over in the corner. In another corner stood a tin pie safe which almost always had a pie standing by. Their “eatin’ table” stood under the window with a cake dish in the middle and every now and then, Grandma gave me a piece of cake that almost floated in the air, I swear, “The best cake I ever seen.”
High on the wall hung Grandpa’s muzzle-loader rifle, along with ram-rod, shot pouch and a cow horn full of gun powder. I was told to “stay away from all that stuff. Grandpa once hunted wild turkeys and deer with it; both long-gone by my time.
Through a doorway and one step down was the parlor which was hardly ever used. It had a brick fireplace and a fine feather bed; both reserved for important company. Over under a window was Grandma’s pedal sewing machine and up on the wall hung oval frames with pictures of Easter ancestors who frowned down on me like I had done something wrong.
A boxed-in stairway led to two upstairs bedrooms and with the kids grown and gone, they were no longer used except for storage. It was in one of those where on rainy days I sat by a south-facing window and read the stacks of 1920s magazines and newspapers piled high and traveled a world long gone by.
Out on the kitchen porch, a bucket of water from the spring sat on a shelf, along with a dipper which everybody drank from, along with a wash pan and a hand towel. Up on the wall hung a string of dried hot peppers; used to season home made sausage. It took only one bite to learn why they were called “hot peppers.” Strings of dried green beans — leather britches — hung nearby; a standby food come winter time. There too was a stack of logs for the fire place and a stack of firewood for the kitchen stove. On the other side of the door; old worn-out everyday work clothes hung on the wall and down on the floor; old muddy shoes that had seen better days but still used.
A door under the south end of the house led to the cellar, where canned stuff — apples, cabbage, Irish potatoes and other winter food — was stored. On each side of the cellar door, Grandma grew all kinds of flowers: hollyhocks, dahlias, snapdragons and I don’t know what all. It was the “smell-good” place to be except for the bees and I stayed far away.
For me, Grandpa’s house was “where it was at” and come summertime, watermelons cooled in the springhouse; on standby for Sunday company and sometimes me. A huge pear tree stood in the front yard and just downhill stood the big John Apple tree; biggest apple tree I ever seen; the same tree Grandpa fell out of when picking apples and landed on his feet. I well remember him peeling apples with his razor-sharp pocket knife; keeping the peeling all in one piece; the same knife he cut his toe nails with.
Like always, all good things come to an end and come 1947, Grandpa died. Grandma sold the farm and moved in with her daughter. Never again were things the same.