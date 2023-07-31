Homeless need help, not scorn

By John Peters

Monday night, the Mount Airy Board of Education publicly censured one of its members — Randy Moore, who has held his seat on the board since being appointed in January 2021.

At this point, under North Carolina law, that is apparently the strongest action the board can take against Moore, and it is appropriate that his colleagues on the board did so.

What is not appropriate was Moore’s actions which lead to his censure — posting an image on his Facebook account which, at best appears to condone violence against those who identify with the LGBTQ movement, and at worst advocates violence.

The posting is an image of a figure whose body is made of red and white stripes with a head consisting of white stars against a blue background, kicking a figure clad as a rainbow, which has come to symbolize the LGBTQ movement. The drawing also included the words “It’s finally July,” which could be some sick symbolism of America kicking aside Gay Pride Month, which was in June.

In addition, the posting had what appeared to be a message from Moore which read: “Meant to warn, love the people, not their doings. Even around the throne of God, there is pictured a majestic rainbow — used to communicate the glory of God (Rev. 4:3). One day the rainbow will no longer be used by sinners to boast in their sin. The rainbow will be reserved for the glory of God alone when Christ returns and makes all things new.”

With this post, Moore most certainly appears to be using his Christian beliefs and a warped concept of American patriotism to justify condoning — or advocating — violence against the LGBTQ community. Such a post is neither Christian nor patriotic, but it is sickening.

Moore certainly has the right to personally believe this. He has the right to publicly express these beliefs.

However, being a public official carries a certain level of responsibility. Being a Board of Education member carries a special responsibility — something Moore either does not understand or simply does not care about.

School board members have a special position in the community. They are the policy makers for the school system, a system filled with young people from all backgrounds, many of whom are still unsure of themselves or who they are, or what the world thinks of them. Some are on the edge, and without proper support and guidance, they may very well make some bad, even tragic, choices with their lives.

One of the chief responsibilities of school officials is to ensure schools are a safe environment, both physically and emotionally. Young people attending school shouldn’t have to worry about being ostracized, being targeted for ridicule or violence because of a lifestyle, a religious belief, because of their ethnicity, sexual orientation, or for any other reason. They most certainly shouldn’t be made to feel like second-class people or feel as if they are not welcome in the school system.

It is vital school board members and administrators set the tone for this, with proper policies and procedures, demanding staffers do the same. As the community members who have been chosen, either through election or appointment, to sit in these seats, it is imperative board of education members not only give voice to these practices, but modeling them is even more important.

Moore has failed at this. By posting, or allowing this to be posted on his Facebook account (it’s been there for at least a week), he is clearly showing his values are just the opposite, that he has little concern for students and faculty members whose lifestyles may be different than his.

When the Mount Airy News contacted him for a story on his posting and the school board’s censure, he was reticent to talk.

“I am not fully prepared to make any statement quite yet,” Moore said. “The story is not complete,” he said of the issue, adding that he will be offering a full response “soon,” and then saying he hoped people do not misinterpret the posting in the meantime.

There is little to misinterpret. The image clearly shows one figure acting violently against another. Moore is a public official, which means if he is going to make such an inappropriate social media posting — or allow it to be posted on his account — he should have the foresight and the courage to be ready to explain why he did so and what he meant.

At this point, there is little Moore can say to justify the posting. What he should be doing, at the least, is offering an apology paired with some sensitivity training. Refusing that, perhaps a resignation would be the best alternative.