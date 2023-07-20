Reader supports school board censure

July 20, 2023 John Peters Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

Thank you to the Mount Airy City Schools Board of Education that disapproved the recent social media posts of Randy Moore. In the world of hate and ignorance, it is a sad time for the people of the United States of America.

For the parents, grandparents and friends of the LGBTQ community I am sad that we have been dealing with this issue. We should never use the precious name of Jesus Christ to spread hate. To my gay family members and friends — know that you are loved unconditionally.

Kathy Atkins Robertson

Mount Airy