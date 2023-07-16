Dog days of summer in full bloom

Saint Swithin’s Day is celebrated July 16
Known as the saint of the soakers, his day is celebrated today. It is an old saying that if it rains on his day, we will have 40 days of foul weather. We think this is only weather lore simply because this is the season of Dog Days and summer heat that generates pop-up thunderstorms, not a Noah- type flood. We would like to see refreshing rain on his day, but we don’t expect a 40-day pattern of rain!
Cooling off summer’s hanging baskets
If it doesn’t rain on Saint Swithin’s Day, use the water wand in spray mode to cool down the hanging baskets and containers by watering them until water runs out the hole in the bottom. This will refresh the annuals and also cool off the baskets.
Cleaning the air conditioner condenser
As we reach the middle of July, check the outside condenser unit of your air conditioner. It may have grass clippings in the grids and around the bottom of the unit or there could be shrubs or landscape blocking the airflow. Use the leaf blower to blow the clippings from inside the unit. Use the weed trimmer to cut back growth and shrubs. Hose down the unit. These obstacles make air harder to flow through the condenser. A cleaner condenser will cause your unit to perform better and look better.
Dog Day afternoons make summer seem endless
Day Days still have nearly one month remaining. The legend is that Sirius, the dog star, governs the heat of summer. This is certainly not true because Sirius is more than eight light years from earth and the speed of light is 186,000 miles per second. That is an unbelievable distance to have any effect on Dog Day afternoons. It has more to do with the sun which is only 93 million miles from earth and the fact that Sirius rises at dawn with the sun and follows it across the summer sky.
A few Dog Day tales!
As kids during summer and Dog Days at grandmas house in Northampton County, we always went barefooted. Grandma always reminded us to be careful and not step on any glass or nails because during Dog Days cuts, sores and wounds would not heal quickly and could become infected. She told us to not go fishing in the Roanoke River because fish went deep in the river during Dog Days and refused to eat. Grandma also warned us about snakes because according to her, during Dog Days, snakes would go blind and strike at every moving object. Every day during the six weeks of Dog Days, grandma always checked her dog to see if they were foaming at mouth, but they were always healthy, happy, and hungry and made it through Dog Days and all of us came through with flying colors.
Summer ferns on a Dog Day afternoon
The Dog Day heat bears down and dries the soil in the containers of asparagus, panda, and Boston ferns. They need a refreshing drink of water every day that no rain falls. Water them until water runs out of the holes in bottom of the containers. Feed them every ten days with Flower-Tone organic flower food and keep the ferns in a semi-sunny location on the back of the porch or deck. A drink of water every day will keep them green and growing. Most ferns can be trimmed to shape and promote growth.
Swallow tail and Monarchs visit zinnias
The zinnia bed is colorful on hot July afternoons and more color and action is produced by the continual visits of the tiger Swallow Tail butterflies in colors of yellow and black as well as the beautiful bright orange Monarch. The zinnias have plenty of green foliage to shade and cool the base of the flowers, retain moisture and produce plenty of new blooms every week. The State Fair with its pastel blooms are extraordinary. During dry Dog Day afternoons, use the water wand in spray or mist mode and water soil around the base of the zinnias. Do not water the foliage itself because this promotes gray mildew.
Zinnias make colorful floral decor
Nothing is prettier than a large vase of rainbow colored zinnias in the center of the kitchen table or on a church altar table to brighten things up and bring cheer to a room. Mix in a few sprigs of Queen Anne’s Lace to highlight the colors of the zinnias. A row of zinnias produces flowers continually over most of the summer months.
Cosmos add color and greenery contrast
Cosmos is a dainty flower with a foliage that resembles fern. It has assorted flowers of wine, white, pink and purple. Their foliage alone is worth a row of them. The foliage can be used to fill in vases of zinnias and marigolds and highlight all varieties of arrangements. An arrangement of assorted cosmos and greenery of the cosmos is an object of beauty within itself.
The colorful coleus is putting on a show
The coleus, or better known as Joseph’s Coat, has filled containers with a rainbow of color including red, white, wine, cream, yellow, burgundy, pink, mint green and lavender. They fill the post and cascade over the sides. As they grow, they develop lavender flowers. To keep the coleus filled with foliage, pinch off the blooms so all their strength will go into producing plenty of new foliage. Feed with Flower-Tone organic flower food every 15 days and water several times each week. The Joseph’s Coat will produce foliage all the way into October.
Christmas cactus enjoying front porch
On the semi-shade of the back of the front porch, the containers of Christmas cactus are thriving as they cascade over the pots. The secret of blooms before Christmas is their spending the summer outside. Do not place them in direct sunlight because this makes their foliage turn red. Keep them watered twice each week until water runs out holes in bottom of the containers. Feed once a month with Flower-Tone organic flower food. They should be on their way to a bloom event in mid-November and into the month of December.
Making broccoli-cheese cornbread
Almost all home-baked cornbread is good but this recipe with sharp cheddar cheese is unusually wonderful enhanced with the broccoli for extra flavor on a Dog Day evening. You will need two boxes of Jiffy cornbread mix, one large head of broccoli (chopped), one onion (finely diced), one stick melted light margarine, two cups finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese, one cup sour cream, two large beaten eggs, half cup sugar, half cup cream corn. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl or pot and stir well. Pour into a greased and floured 13x9x2 inch baking dish or pan. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 40 to 45 minutes. Cool for ten minutes and cut into squares.
Another of those Dog Days Tales
Today, we mention one more of those dog days tales. This one says that on a dog day morning, when a dog eats grass, we can expect rain before the end of the day. We don’t put much truth in that tale, but my Northampton County grandma had several hounds that she carefully observed. She always said when dogs eat grass, its because they are sick. That certainly made sense because in her day, most people in the country used home remedies instead of going into town for a doctor and probably did not take dogs to the vet. Both dogs and cats eat grass so maybe it does have some healing qualities,
Hoe Hoe Hoedown
“Screen play.” Supervisor: “I think I’m going have to let that new secretary go.” Co-Worker: “Why? Don’t you think she’s learning word processing fast enough?” Supervisor: “No, I don’t think so. There is too much white-out all over the screen.”
“Doctor Who Two.” Wife: “Thank you so very much for making this house call to see my husband.” Doctor: “Think nothing of it. There is another man that is sick in the neighborhood, so I thought I would kill two birds with the same stone.”
“Fallout.” Patient: “Doctor, my hair is falling out. What can you give me to keep in in?” Doctor: “A cigar box.”