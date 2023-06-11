Lessons from a 5 year old

I took a few days off recently to spend with my granddaughter. She’s 5, and there was a week between the summer closing of preschool and the opening of her summer day care, so I took three days off to watch her.
We had a lot of fun — visiting a local playground (where I spent most of the time pushing her on the swing), having a picnic, spending a few hours at a pool, along with plenty of playing in our yard at home, watching some movies, and reading.
My granddaughter is rather outgoing, so she spent several minutes at the pool talking with the check-in lady about the various spellings of her first name, telling the woman about her mom and about one of her aunts and uncles, and would have remained there half the day if I had not shuffled her along.
At the playground she marched right up to every child to let them know her name and that she was 5, and she wanted the same information from each of them. She wanted to show one of the moms there her Beauty and the Beast high-heel toy shoes, and she generally wants to make friends with everyone she sees.
She’s always been like that — personable, easy to get along with, never really thinking or talking bad about others. Even in preschool, when she has an unpleasant run-in with one of the other kids, or has to deal with the little class bully, she quickly moves on, finds something else to do or play, and generally circles back to that child later, open and friendly, as if nothing had happened.
My granddaughter doesn’t hold grudges, doesn’t treat people differently based on their look or their skin color or how they talk, and she most certainly doesn’t have any concept of how adults tend to so easily label people. It’s almost as if, at age 5, she has a far better understanding than most adults that there’s simply too much fun to be had in life, too much good to experience, to get caught up in the negativity some people thrive on.
Too bad we adults can’t adopt that mentality. We’re all far too busy trying to come up with the most derogatory label we can slap on someone, as if somehow that makes us better. We seem to be too caught up in demanding everything we want, and criticizing and vilifying anyone who might disagree.
We see that on the national level, of course, in politics, business, even our culture at large. We see it in state politics and culture, and unfortunately that mentality has been pervasive on the local level for years.
During my time here at the Mount Airy News I’ve had plenty of pejoratives thrown at me. I’ve been called a commie, pinko, leftist, socialist, and been told I’m undermining “American” values and bringing about the destruction of the nation — all because I’m a journalist. Yep, that’s right — because of my career choice, folks who know nothing about me or my values or my beliefs decide I’m somehow the enemy, to be vilified at every turn.
It’s not all one-sided. I’ve been called a fascist, been labeled anti-education, and called an “old school Southern white man” who somehow gives tacit approval to white supremacists. Most of those accusations came in response to an article, or column, or editorial we ran — not even necessarily ones I wrote, but as editor I had allowed them to be publish, and the person throwing out the accusation felt incensed that we would publicly allow something to be published she or he didn’t like.
One former local official here in Mount Airy publicly called me a racist simply because she didn’t like the page we put a particular story on, without any clue what went in to the decision of what stories to run, when to run them, and which page they would appear on.
It hasn’t always been this way. I won’t go into all the examples of how politicians — statesmen — of bygone years learned to govern effectively through give and take, through working together even with different world views. I will share with you one particular instance from my experience here that shows how we ought to behave.
A number of years ago I was at a meeting of the local GOP, where the Republican Party was choosing who it would recommend to fill an open seat on the Surry County Board of Commissioners.
The late Monroe Donathan was a well-known and well-respected local man who had served 20 years in the Air Force and had served the local community in various volunteer roles over the years, stood up in that meeting. He laid into The Mount Airy News, with some harsh and specific criticism about how we had been covering the issue, both in news writing and on the opinion page, and he was looking directly at me during most of his talk. While he was saying “Mount Airy News” he mostly meant me, personally, since I was the one writing the opinion pieces. Then he said what he wanted to about the issue at hand for the GOP and sat down.
After the meeting, he made a point of catching up with me, asking how I was doing, holding a pleasant, friendly conversation. Quite often after that, he would stop by the office to hand me a letter to the editor, or to give me some news story idea, or on occasion just to chat. We both enjoyed the talks and both of us had a shared respect for one another, and we both understood we could have the same goals — working for a better community, a better nation — even if we didn’t see eye-to-eye on the path to reach that.
And while we might disagree, those disagreements were always about the issues, not the people.
That’s what I don’t see much of any longer. Everyone wants to label others, then dismiss them as if that label makes them unworthy, somehow less of a person, less of an American — the enemy. I’m not sure most of today’s adults have it in them to change. On the contrary, it seems we are going the opposite direction.
Maybe it’s today’s 5-year-olds who haven’t yet been poisoned by this practice, who still look at every sunrise as a fresh new exciting day; who look at every person as a potential friend regardless of skin color or religion or culture, who will eventually lead the way back to making our society great, as we once aspired to be.